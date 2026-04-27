Following Hulu's "Get Real House" event on April 22, Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, confirmed in multiple media interviews that The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will both return in 2027.
Rob toldDeadline Hollywood that he doesn't know whether The Bachelorette's 22nd season will ever air on ABC or stream on Hulu.
Rob said executives are taking things "day by day" -- but he hopes the season won't be discarded due to Taylor and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen's highly-publicized domestic assault dispute and custody battle.
"We're sort of taking it a day at a time. I think her season is a wonderful season, by Bachelor standards. If it gets seen, I'm sure people will absolutely enjoy it," Rob confirmed.
ABC decided to cast Tayloron The Bachelorette's 22nd season last year, even though The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's reputation preceded her.
Taylor, a mother of three who refers to the fathers of her children as her â€œbaby daddies,â€ made headlines for a soft-swinging cheating scandal involving her ex-husband Tate Paul, whom she divorced in 2022. She was later arrested in 2023 on multiple assault charges following a fight with Dakota.
The Bachelorette was scheduled to premiere on March 22, but ABC announced its decision to cancel Taylor's season on March 19 after a 2023 video of Taylor physically and verbally attacking Dakota with her daughter present leaked online.
"The day all of that stuff happened, really our first sort of concern was really for Taylor and the family and everyone involved in that, it was really more on a human level," Rob recalled.
When the alarming 2023 video surfaced online, Taylor was already under investigation for domestic violence allegations that Dakota had made in February to two different Utah police departments.
Because The Bachelor and its spinoffs are produced by Warner Horizon, which will soon be owned by Paramount, many fans are wondering whether Taylor's season of The Bachelorette will eventually air on another network or streaming platform.
"I had met with Taylor [before officially casting her]. She had said, 'Look, I'm raising three kids with different fathers; one, I have a phenomenal co-parenting relationship with. The other one is a challenge, but I'm really looking for a partner and somebody who can help me,'" Rob shared.
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"Her motives were really very sincere. Walking into that, that was a really exciting story to tell through the lens of The Bachelorette."
Rob continued to explain, "Obviously, with everything that happened and everything everyone's going through, that's the hard part. Everything that Taylor's had to go through has been really hard."
When The Hollywood Reporterasked Rob if The Bachelorette will return, Rob said The Bachelor franchise is viewed "as a whole," meaning The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are essentially all the same to executives.
"So whatever the right stories are for us to tell, that's what we're going to tell," Rob shared.
"I wouldn't say this has to do with just The Bachelorette in general. I think when we have the right people to tell whatever iteration of The Bachelor franchise, we're going to tell it."
He elaborated, "That also goes for The Golden Bachelor and whoever else's story we can tell in this incredible format."
Rob clarified that even if ABC chooses to air two The Bachelor seasons in a row, it doesn't mean The Bachelorette is finished. He said ABC's goal is to tell the best story under this franchise umbrella.
"I would say that, whatever the right story to tell is, nothing is off the table," he concluded.
Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor on March 19, which was the same day ABC had announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
During an April 7 court hearing, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of the son he shares with Taylor. Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever True, 2.
On April 8, Taylor was granted her own temporary restraining order against Dakota.
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On April 14, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that Taylor won't face charges from her domestic assault dispute with Dakota, People reported.
Prosecutors reportedly explained that some of the alleged incidents occurred more than two years ago and therefore fall outside the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors said other allegations either did not "rise to the level of criminal offenses" or lacked specificity and "sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges."
While officials confirmed that the investigations will not impact the MomTok creator's probation status stemming from her 2023 arrest and indictment, Taylor was placed on a 36-month probation period, which is scheduled to end on August 24, 2026.
The custody arrangement will remain in place until the pair's next court hearing scheduled for April 30, when a judge is expected to review their dueling protective orders.
In the meantime, Hulu -- who paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid Taylor's legal issues -- announced last week that filming will resume. Taylor reportedly has an open invitation to make an appearance or join the cast.