According to production sources, there is talk behind the scenes about The Bachelorette premiering its 22nd season in mid-July, although final plans have yet to be locked in, TMZ reported.
The sources said that when ABC axed Taylor's season in March, The Bachelorette editors continued cutting episodes. Since the editing team never truly stopped working on Season 22, the network allegedly kept the door open for it to air in the future.
Another insider told TMZ that ABC has been testing its audience to find out how they feel about Taylor these days, now that several months have passed since The Bachelorettewas canceled, which marked the height of her controversy.
ABC has also reportedly noticed Taylor's recent attempts to rehab her image on social media by posting about healing, therapy, growth and more.
Speculation that Taylor's The Bachelorette season would be released on Hulu sometime this summer has swirled in the last couple of months.
"I think that as the court decides that she's more and more able to be with her child full time, it's likely we could probably see the series," The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti told Us Weekly.
The former couple's custody arrangement will be revisited at their next court date on July 8.
"The hope is in July -- the July 8 date -- that she'll get custody back in some capacity and then, perhaps, that's when [ABC] will be like, 'Well, if she has custody of her kids, I guess we can air the show,'" Ashley said during the June 17 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Earlier this month, Ashley predicted that if Taylor does, in fact, win -- or have a favorable ruling -- at her next court date with Dakota, she thinks The Bachelorette "is going to air on Hulu in August."
"This is just what my gut has been whispering to me," Ashley shared. "I'm assuming she's going to get custody back."
If Dakota wins custody of Ever, however, Ashley said she doesn't think The Bachelorette's 22nd season will air -- at least not any time soon.
"I think, for some reason, to me, this says August, which is, like, six months after it was supposed to air," Ashley noted.
"And it's still saying, 'Hello, it's still summer time,' [that] summer TV,The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise window."
Kaitlyn -- who competed against Ashley on The Bachelor 19 before starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told "Page Six Radio" that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.
She added of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, "I want to see! I want to see how she'd probably -- they would let her be herself, you know?"
While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.