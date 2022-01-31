ABC Owned Television Stations said Monday that news content from several of its local affiliates will soon be available to stream 24/7.

Included on the roster will be ABC7 New York, ABC7 Los Angeles, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC7 Chicago, ABC13 Houston, ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) and ABC30 Fresno.

"We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7," Chad Matthews -- president, of ABC Owned Television Stations -- said in a statement Monday.

"We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share."

Content will be able to be viewed via the station group's websites, mobile and connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.