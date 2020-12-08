ABC has ordered six more episodes of its freshman mystery drama, Big Sky.
The season will now include 16 episodes.
"IS THIS REAL LIFE?! So grateful for@ABCNetwork @BigSkyABC for taking me on this wild, wild ride. Like... WHAT?!?! #bigsky," cast member Jesse James Keitel tweeted Monday, along with the link to a media report about the expanded season.
The show's Twitter feed then retweeted Keitel's post.
David E. Kelley created the Montana-set series, which is based on C.J. Box's novels.
