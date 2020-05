ABC has announced it renewed American Idol for a fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 3 of the singing competition is wrapping up on the network Sunday with a virtual finale, filmed at the contestants' and stars' homes as they shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are the judges and slated to perform on the finale.

The series previously aired for 15 seasons on FOX from 2002 to 2016.