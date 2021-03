ABC has announced it ordered Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars to air this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casting has been announced yet.

Tyra Banks took over hosting duties for the competition show from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29, which wrapped in November.

The judges were Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev were crowned the season's winners.