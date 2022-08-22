ABC has officially ordered to series The Company You Keep, starring This is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia.

Featuring Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner , Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies , Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper, the con man-CIA agent romance is an adaptation of the Korean series, My Fellow Citizens.

It is expected to premiere mid-season 2023.

"Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, while Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences," a synopsis said.

Julia Cohen -- whose credits include A Million Little Things and Riverdale -- is the showrunner.