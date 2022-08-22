ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
UPI News Service, 08/22/2022
ABC has officially ordered to series The Company You Keep, starring This is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia.
Featuring Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper, the con man-CIA agent romance is an adaptation of the Korean series, My Fellow Citizens.
It is expected to premiere mid-season 2023.
"Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, while Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences," a synopsis said.
Julia Cohen -- whose credits include A Million Little Things and Riverdale -- is the showrunner.
