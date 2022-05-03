ABC executive Robert Mills has hinted at who will host the new season of Bachelor in Paradise when it premieres this summer on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for an eighth season on ABC, but its Summer 2022 premiere date and new host have yet to be announced.

"We are still in the middle of planning the creative on Bachelor in Paradise," Mills, who oversees all the network's reality programming, told Variety in a recent interview.

Chris Harrison previously hosted the entire The Bachelor franchise, but he exited the show in early 2021 after a racism scandal.

Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season was hosted by a lineup of celebrity guest co-hosts last year, including former boyband member Lance Bass and rapper Lil Jon, but it's possible Jesse Palmer -- who hosted The Bachelor's most recent 26th season -- may continue his hosting role into the summer.

"I would be very surprised if Jesse wasn't a part of it," Mills said.

Jesse is also set to host The Bachelorette's upcoming nineteenth season starring dual Bachelorette leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Jesse replaced Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who served as The Bachelorette co-hosts on Season 17 and Season 18 starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, respectively.

"We loved the idea of celebrities being involved, especially on Bachelor in Paradise because it is so much more fast and loose," Mills explained.

"I think it will be great to have guest stars there, but guest hosts? I don't think we need it."

Producers are apparently thrilled with Jesse in the hosting role and could see celebrities coming and going from Mexico just as an added bonus.

"I think [the celebrities] can still do everything they did that was so great, and we can still have someone like Jesse in that host role," Mills noted.

Many Paradise fans, however, were upset ABC decided to pass on Wells Adams as host. Wells has worn many hats for the franchise -- including contestant, bartender, and "Master of Ceremonies."

Wells led every Rose Ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, but the lineup of celebrities essentially got credit for hosting.

"You never say never," Mills said when asked if Wells may host Bachelor in Paradise or another spinoff down the road.

"If we can figure out other roles for Wells, absolutely. Just in terms of the Walt Disney family, he is actually hosting a food competition for us at Hulu. We love Wells. So whether it's within The Bachelor or just in the broader ABC, Disney, Hulu family, we are Wells' No. 1 fan."

Mills also praised former The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn and Tayshia on doing "an extraordinary job" with co-hosting The Bachelorette last year.

"I can't say enough about how great they were," Mills said.

"I thought they brought such a different style to it, which was really refreshing and people liked. Some people are still upset that they're not doing it, and I think that's a testament to how great they did."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will air this summer and continue to feature The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums looking to receive a second -- or maybe even a third -- chance at finding a committed relationship in a tropical location.

Last year's season of Bachelor in Paradise premiered in early August 2021.

While the cast of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has yet to be unveiled, several women from Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season are expected to participate.

Suitors will also likely be heavily plucked from Katie and Michelle's The Bachelorette seasons.

The new season is expected to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests, and some unlikely relationships, per usual.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise ended with three engagements, but the only couples who are still together are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt as well as Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn split not long after their engagement aired on ABC last year.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer also reunited and became a couple after filming the summer spinoff's seventh season together, as did Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

While last year's Bachelor in Paradise season aired twice weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays, this year's broadcast schedule will apparently be different given ABC has already announced Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT.

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere date is significantly later than the show's prior summer seasons, which have debuted in May or early June and concluded in time for Bachelor in Paradise to premiere and take over the Monday night timeslot by early August.

After ABC announced The Bachelorette's Season 19 premiere, speculation that Bachelor in Paradise was being canceled and may not air this summer began circulating online, but franchise creator Mike Fleiss later set the record straight.

"Canceled??? No f-cking way!!! #BachelorinParadise forever!" Fleiss tweeted in response to a tweet that mentioned rumors Bachelor in Paradise might be canceled.

However, Fleiss subsequently deleted his tweet, which muddled the show's status even further at the time.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

