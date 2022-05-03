"We are still in the middle of planning the creative on Bachelor in Paradise," Mills, who oversees all the network's reality programming, told Variety in a recent interview.
Chris Harrison previously hosted the entire The Bachelor franchise, but he exited the show in early 2021 after a racism scandal.
Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season was hosted by a lineup of celebrity guest co-hosts last year, including former boyband member Lance Bass and rapper Lil Jon, but it's possible Jesse Palmer -- who hosted The Bachelor's most recent 26th season -- may continue his hosting role into the summer.
"I would be very surprised if Jesse wasn't a part of it," Mills said.
Jesse is also set to host The Bachelorette's upcoming nineteenth season starring dual Bachelorette leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
"I think [the celebrities] can still do everything they did that was so great, and we can still have someone like Jesse in that host role," Mills noted.
Many Paradise fans, however, were upset ABC decided to pass on Wells Adams as host. Wells has worn many hats for the franchise -- including contestant, bartender, and "Master of Ceremonies."
Wells led every Rose Ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, but the lineup of celebrities essentially got credit for hosting.
"You never say never," Mills said when asked if Wells may host Bachelor inParadise or another spinoff down the road.
"If we can figure out other roles for Wells, absolutely. Just in terms of the Walt Disney family, he is actually hosting a food competition for us at Hulu. We love Wells. So whether it's within The Bachelor or just in the broader ABC, Disney, Hulu family, we are Wells' No. 1 fan."
Mills also praised former The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn and Tayshia on doing "an extraordinary job" with co-hosting The Bachelorette last year.
"I can't say enough about how great they were," Mills said.
"I thought they brought such a different style to it, which was really refreshing and people liked. Some people are still upset that they're not doing it, and I think that's a testament to how great they did."
ADVERTISEMENT
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will air this summer and continue to feature The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums looking to receive a second -- or maybe even a third -- chance at finding a committed relationship in a tropical location.
While last year's Bachelor in Paradise season aired twice weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays, this year's broadcast schedule will apparently be different given ABC has already announced Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere date is significantly later than the show's prior summer seasons, which have debuted in May or early June and concluded in time for Bachelor in Paradise to premiere and take over the Monday night timeslot by early August.
After ABC announced The Bachelorette's Season 19 premiere, speculation thatBachelor in Paradise was being canceled and may not air this summer began circulating online, but franchise creator Mike Fleiss later set the record straight.
"Canceled??? No f-cking way!!! #BachelorinParadise forever!" Fleiss tweeted in response to a tweet that mentioned rumors Bachelor in Paradise might be canceled.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, Fleiss subsequently deleted his tweet, which muddled the show's status even further at the time.