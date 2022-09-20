Gabby and Rachel are the dual stars of The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, which wraps September 20 on ABC, but only Gabby was tapped to put on her dancing shoes and compete on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which just premiered Monday night on Disney+.
Many fans have been wondering why Dancing with the Stars passed on Rachel and why she and Gabby both weren't selected to join the cast, especially since Season 31 boasts more celebrities than ever before with a total of 16 men and women.
"Gabby is actually on -- and this is the God's honest truth -- she's on because of Rachel," ABC executive Robert Mills, who oversees the network's reality programming, said on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Julia Cunningham's "Bachelorette Recap," according toEntertainment Tonight.
"When we were at CMA Fest in Nashville in June, we were having dinner and Rachel said, 'You have to put Gabby on Dancing with the Stars. This is her dream. She would be so good. Please, please put her on.'"
Mills therefore suggested that the flight instructor actually pushed for Gabby to be on the reality dancing competition, without volunteering herself for the opportunity.
"[Up to that point], we were not thinking about Gabby for Dancing with the Stars at all," Mills admitted.
Mills' revelation may come as a surprise to fans considering Gabby, an ICU nurse, previously danced and cheered as a member of the Denver Broncos cheerleading team.
"For whatever reason, she wasn't really [on our radar]," Mills said. "And then I was like, 'Why didn't we think of Gabby?'"
On Dancing with the Stars'premiere Season 31 episode, Gabby and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy tied for third place -- after receiving 28 out of 40 judges' points -- on the night's leaderboard with two other couples.
Gabby and Val took the stage with a jive routine, and Rachel was noticeably sitting in the audience cheering Gabby on alongside Val's wife and fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, who is currently expecting her first child with Val.
"Kaitlyn, when we put her on, that was actually because Kaitlyn released a song called 'If I'm Being Honest'... I'm like, 'You know, you forget, Kaitlyn's a good entertainer. Let's put her on Dancing with the Stars.' So that's why we put her," Mills shared.