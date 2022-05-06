The ABC dramas Queens and Promised Land both have been canceled after just one season, it was announced Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queens concluded its first season on the network in February. The music drama followed four women in their 40s who reunited for an opportunity to reclaim their past fame and swagger in the hip-hop world.

The series boasted real-life music stars such as Eve, Naturi Naughton and Brandy, as well as Nadine Velazquez of Major Crimes. Eve later bowed out of the show midway through the opening season to go on maternity leave.

Queens was executive produced by Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story, who also directed the pilot episode. It was an ABC Signature production, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

Promised Land, meanwhile, debuted to strong reviews but subpar ratings in January. After just five episodes, the series was pulled from ABC's schedule, with the remainder of its 10-episode first season released exclusively on Hulu. Season 1 concluded in March.

The show chronicled a Latino family's quest for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. The ensemble cast was led by John Ortiz , who portrayed Joe Sandoval, and Christina Ochoa, who played Veronica Sandoval.

Matt Lopez created and wrote the series, while Michael Cuesta directed. Lopez executive produced with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, with Maggie Malina and Cuesta. ABC Signature was the studio.