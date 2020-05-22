ABC has canceled comedies Single Parents and Bless This Mess after two seasons.

Liz Meriwether (New Girl) co-created Single Parents with J.J. Philbin and co-created Bless This Mess with series star Lake Bell

Meriwether compared the cancellations to the Red Wedding episode of Game of Thrones on Instagram and uploaded on-set photos from Bless This Mess.

"Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding. But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you," Meriwether said.

Bell also discussed Bless This Mess being canceled on Instagram.

"I got pooped on by 7 different species of animals, got stabbed by Jim O'Hare while dressed like a buck, smushed my face in @daxshepard's buttcheeks while he ran around sweating, got catapulted into a freezing pond with non-potable water and many many more... and, I'd do it all again," Bell said about her experiences on the show alongside on-set photos.

Single Parents star Taran Killam said he was bummed on Instagram that the show will not be continuing.

"Bummed to not be telling more stories with these characters but overwhelmingly grateful to be given the opportunity to do it in the first place," he said along with a photo of the cast.

ABC additionally canceled The Goldberg's spinoff Schooled after two seasons, Emergence after one season and the reboot of Kids Say The Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish after one season.

The network renewed American Housewife, The Bachelor, Black-ish, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.