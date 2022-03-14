ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season.

The network announced the news with a personal letter from the desk of Abbott Elementary's principal, Ava Coleman -- played by Janelle James. In the letter, Coleman lets fans know that the hired camera crew "thinks I'm a star."

"With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-23 school year! That's right -- Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you," the letter read.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of passionate teachers and the self-centered Coleman at a Philadelphia public school.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the teachers are determined to help their students succeed in the classroom and in life.

The series also stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary -- ABC's highest-rated comedy in nearly two years -- return March 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Viewers can stream episodes on Hulu the day after their premieres.