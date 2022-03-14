ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season.
The network announced the news with a personal letter from the desk of Abbott Elementary's principal, Ava Coleman -- played by Janelle James. In the letter, Coleman lets fans know that the hired camera crew "thinks I'm a star."
"With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-23 school year! That's right -- Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you," the letter read.
Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of passionate teachers and the self-centered Coleman at a Philadelphia public school.
Despite the odds being stacked against them, the teachers are determined to help their students succeed in the classroom and in life.
