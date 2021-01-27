AARP the Magazine announced Wednesday that it plans to present The Midnight Sky actor and director George Clooney with its Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

"We are delighted to honor George Clooney , whose mastery -- and wit -- make him one of the most talented and beloved actors of our day, and a director who'd be famous even if we'd never seen him onscreen," American Association of Retired People CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. "The combination of his smarts, hard work and experience shows just how wrong stereotypes about aging are."

Previous winners of the award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone.

The 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony is to be broadcast March 28 on PBS.

Clooney, 59, is also the winner of two Oscars, a BAFTA and three Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille award.

His credits include The Facts of Life, ER, One Fine Day, Out of Sight, From Dusk Till Dawn, Ocean's Eleven, Syriana, Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Descendants and Gravity.