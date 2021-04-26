Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and supermodel Paulina Porizkova made their red carpet debut together at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Wing and The Social Network scribe Sorkin was a nominee for Best Original Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7, but lost out to Emerald Fennell , who penned Promising Young Woman.

Sorkin, 59, and Porizkova, 56, were all smiles when they posed for photographers going into the event.

The New York Post reported they have been dating for several months.

The model was previously married to the late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, father of her two sons, for 28 years.

Ocasek died in September 2019 at age 75.

Sorkin was married to Julia Bingham, mother of his daughter, from 1996 to 2005. He has since dated actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Kristin Davis.