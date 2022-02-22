Aaron Rodgers is voicing his love for his ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley, following their split.

The 38-year-old professional football player reflected on his past year in a post Monday after ending his engagement to Woodley, 30.

Rodgers shared a slideshow of photos that included a picture of himself snuggling up to Woodley. The pictures also featured Rodgers' friends and Green Bay Packers teammates.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," Rodgers captioned the post.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he said. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers and Woodley, an actress known for the Divergent films and Big Little Lies, were first linked in mid 2020. Woodley confirmed their engagement on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021.

"He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she said.

News broke last week that Rodgers and Woodley had ended their engagement. Sources said the split was amicable and that the couple's busy schedules played a role.

Rodgers plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, while Woodley will star in the new Showtime series Three Women.