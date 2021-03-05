Aaron Rodgers is sharing his hopes to someday become a father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old professional football player discussed the prospect of fatherhood during an Instagram Live interview Thursday with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

Rodgers spoke to Tornare following his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. In the interview, Rodgers said his "next great challenge will be being a father."

"Maybe not in the immediate future, but definitely something that I really look forward to. It's gonna be a really fun challenge," the NFL star said.

"I look forward to taking care of another life at some point," he added. "I just think it'd be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February.

"Yes, we are engaged, but for us it's not new news, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,'" the actress said.

"He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she jokingly added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In the interview Thursday, Rodgers said he was "recently engaged" and "enjoying that part" of his life.

"Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," he said.

Rodgers, a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was previously in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn.