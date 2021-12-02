"My heart is bursting @laurenpaul8," Garner wrote.
Paul and Lauren Paul married in May 2013 and welcomed their daughter in 2018. Paul said in an interview with Haute Living in 2020 that he "can't wait to have another baby."
"Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have," he added. "I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."
Paul is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on the AMC series Breaking Bad. He said in an interview on Today in 2019 that he feels "so blessed" to have portrayed the role.
