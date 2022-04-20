Aaron Paul is a dad of two.

The 42-year-old actor announced his son's birth during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The new baby is Paul's second child with his wife, Lauren Paul. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle.

On The Tonight Show, Paul said his former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston will be godfather to his son.

"You know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather. He said 'no,'" Paul jokingly said.

"No, he was very excited, very honored," he clarified. "I love the man to death, you know? he's one of my best friends in the world, and so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

Paul and Cranston played Jesse Pinkman and Walter White on Breaking Bad, which had a five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed this month that Paul and Cranston will reprise their characters in the show's sixth and final season.

"I'm very excited," Paul said on The Tonight Show. "It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, you know? It was strange."

"It was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad is working on Better Call Saul, so it was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico," he added. "That's my family!"

Better Call Saul Season 6 premiered Monday on AMC. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.