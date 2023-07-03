Aaron Bryant was a standout bachelor on The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere starring Charity Lawson.

Aaron B. is a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA.

Aaron B. was the first man to step out of a limo on Night 1. Trying to prove that fate brought them together, Aaron flipped a coin and said if it landed on "Heads," they were going to get engaged -- and it did! Charity thought the move was smart and clever.

Once inside the mansion, Aaron B. proceeded to play the keyboard for Charity, and he added some romantic lyrics to his music. Charity said the bachelor was speaking her language, and Aaron B. noted how "the song started high and ended deep," which is how he wanted things to go in his relationship with Charity.

Aaron B. told Charity that he was looking for good communication in a relationship, and he got a kiss from The Bachelorette star after a successful second coin flip.

"Aaron B., he is a charmer. He is here for me, and that makes me feel really good. It's honestly a feeling I haven't felt in a minute," Charity told the cameras.

Aaron B. also won over Charity's beloved older brother Nehemiah, who was getting to know the bachelors undercover as a bartender. Nehemiah thought Aaron B. was coming from a very genuine and authentic place.

Although Aaron B. didn't receive Charity's First Impression Rose, he earned himself the first rose at the season's first Rose Ceremony.

Could Aaron B. end up being the guy of Charity's dreams? Until viewers can watch their romance unfold on the show, let's learn some information about this handsome bachelor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Aaron Bryant.


ABC says Aaron is "a great catch"

Aaron's smile lights up every room he walks into, and he wears his heart on his sleeve, according to the network.

Aaron prides himself on being passionate, understanding, patient, and a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic.

He is a big promoter of loving oneself and walking with confidence.

Aaron is also a self-taught musician. He taught himself how to play the violin and piano.

Aaron went to college in New Orleans, LA

Aaron graduated from Tulane University -- A.B. Freeman School of Business on a full scholarship in 2015.

Aaron was a double major in Management and Marketing. He was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Inc.

He made the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team and managed to get a 4.0 GPA. He also consistently achieved a minimum 3.0 GPA from 2013-2015 while keeping busy as a student athlete.


The Bachelorette bachelor is a former football player

While in college, Aaron played Varsity Football and was a two-time football team captain.

In his free time, Aaron loves listening to Tyler, the Creator's music; reading James Patterson novels; and enjoying some delicious Cajun food.

Aaron also once served as a football coach for the Boys and Girls Club of America for a few months.


Aaron says he is truly ready to find his perfect match

Aaron hopes his future wife will be outgoing, emotionally intelligent and thoughtful.

Based on his hobbies, Aaron presumably hopes that his partner will join him on hikes and appreciate his hobby of taking photographs.

After his last long-term relationship didn't work out, Aaron is excited for the chance to fall in love again.

Aaron wrote on Instagram, "What's luv got to do with it? Everything."

While ABC introduced Aaron as a software salesman, he's apparently a realtor

According to Aaron's LinkedIn account and Instagram bio, The Bachelorette bachelor is a realtor.

Aaron worked for Paycor full-time from June 2022 through March 2023, and before that, he served as a sales representative for Cintas.

Aaron also previous held down jobs for Health IQ and United Rentals.


Aaron describes the kind of love he's looking for

Aaron apparently looks forward to the normalcy of day-to-day love -- the kind that exists naturally without all the bells, whistles and glamorous dates like on The Bachelor.

Aaron told BachelorNation.com that he's been searching for that "Sunday morning type of love."

He added, "Whether hungover or just lazy on Sunday morning -- you love that person unconditionally."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

