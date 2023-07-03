ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/03/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

ABC says Aaron is "a great catch"

Aaron went to college in New Orleans, LA

bachelor is a former football player

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron says he is truly ready to find his perfect match

While ABC introduced Aaron as a software salesman, he's apparently a realtor

Aaron describes the kind of love he's looking for

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.