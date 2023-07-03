Aaron B. was the first man to step out of a limo on Night 1. Trying to prove that fate brought them together, Aaron flipped a coin and said if it landed on "Heads," they were going to get engaged -- and it did! Charity thought the move was smart and clever.
Once inside the mansion, Aaron B. proceeded to play the keyboard for Charity, and he added some romantic lyrics to his music. Charity said the bachelor was speaking her language, and Aaron B. noted how "the song started high and ended deep," which is how he wanted things to go in his relationship with Charity.
Aaron B. told Charity that he was looking for good communication in a relationship, and he got a kiss from The Bachelorette star after a successful second coin flip.
"Aaron B., he is a charmer. He is here for me, and that makes me feel really good. It's honestly a feeling I haven't felt in a minute," Charity told the cameras.
Aaron B. also won over Charity's beloved older brother Nehemiah, who was getting to know the bachelors undercover as a bartender. Nehemiah thought Aaron B. was coming from a very genuine and authentic place.
Although Aaron B. didn't receive Charity's First Impression Rose, he earned himself the first rose at the season's first Rose Ceremony.
Could Aaron B. end up being the guy of Charity's dreams? Until viewers can watch their romance unfold on the show, let's learn some information about this handsome bachelor right now.