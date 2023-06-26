Aaron Bryant is one of 25 bachelors hoping to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's upcoming twentieth season.

Aaron is a 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego, CA.

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is a child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the love of her life.

Could Aaron end up being the guy of Charity's dreams after she's had her heart broken multiple times?

Does Xavier have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose and possibly end up as her winner and potential fiance?

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Aaron Bryant.


ABC says Aaron is "a great catch"

Aaron B.'s smile lights up every room he walks into, and he wears his heart on his sleeve, according to the network.

Aaron B. prides himself on being passionate, understanding, patient, and a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic.

He is a big promoter of loving oneself and walking with confidence.

Aaron went to college in New Orleans, LA

Aaron graduated from Tulane University -- A.B. Freeman School of Business on a full scholarship in 2015.

Aaron was a double major in Management and Marketing. He was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Inc.

He made the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team and managed to get a 4.0 GPA. He also consistently achieved a minimum 3.0 GPA from 2013-2015 while keeping busy as a student athlete.


The Bachelorette bachelor is a former football player

While in college, Aaron played Varsity Football and was a two-time football team captain.

In his free time, Aaron loves listening to Tyler, the Creator's music; reading James Patterson novels; and enjoying some delicious Cajun food.

Aaron also once served as a football coach for the Boys and Girls Club of America for a few months.

Aaron says he is truly ready to find his perfect match

Aaron hopes his future wife will be outgoing, emotionally intelligent and thoughtful.

After his last long-term relationship didn't work out, Aaron is excited for the chance to fall in love again.

Aaron wrote on Instagram, "What's luv got to do with it? Everything."


While ABC introduced Aaron as a software salesman, he's apparently a realtor

According to Aaron's LinkedIn account and Instagram bio, The Bachelorette bachelor is a realtor.

Aaron worked for Paycor full-time from June 2022 through March 2023, and before that, he served as a sales representative for Cintas.

Aaron also previous held down jobs for Health IQ and United Rentals.

