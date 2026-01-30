A$AP Rocky will be feted at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show Feb. 27 for his contribution to style.

The music artist, actor and 2025 Met Gala co-chair is due to receive the Vanguard Award for Fashion.

"A$AP Rocky represents the fearless evolution of Black creativity. His influence extends far beyond fashion," said BET executive Connie Orlando in a statement. "He has reshaped how culture, music, art and personal expression intersect on a global stage. The NAACP honoring him with the Vanguard Award celebrates not only his style, but his vision, leadership and lasting impact on the next generation of creators."

The Ray-Ban and PUMA creative director also starred in Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which arrived in theaters in August and October, respectively.

His album Don't Be Dumb dropped in January.

A$AP Rocky also helms a creative agency, AWGE.

The NAACP Image Awards take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28, and will air on BET and CBS.