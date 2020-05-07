A&E announced on Thursday a new WWE series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon about the hunt for lost professional wrestling memorabilia, titled The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triple H and McMahon will lead a team of collectors, WWE superstars and legends as they investigate, bid on and hunt down elusive WWE collectibles.

The married couple hopes to preserve the rare items and share the legacy behind some of WWE's most memorable moments.

A&E ordered ten one-hour episodes that will also feature exclusive WWE footage and give insight into the WWE archives, which holds rare items such as the late Andre the Giant's custom boots and The Undertaker's various caskets.

The network has renewed hit reality series Live PD for an additional 160 episodes.

The show follows law enforcement agencies across the country and features analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin.

A&E has additionally greenlit eight two-hour episodes of What's It Worth? Live hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

What's It Worth? Live will allow viewers the chance to bid on and purchase rare and valuable personal items sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Foxworthy will be joined by a team of experts with items being appraised live on air and then put up for auction immediately online.