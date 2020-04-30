'A Whisker Away' anime film to release June 18 on Netflix
UPI News Service, 04/30/2020
Netflix announced on Thursday that anime film A Whisker Away will be released globally on June 18.
A Whisker Away follows Miyo Sasaki, who is secretly in love with her classmate, Kento Hinode.
Miyo is unable to get Kento's attention and gets close to him by transforming into a cat. The boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, however, forcing her to give up being a human.
The film is directed by Junichi Satoh (Sailor Moon) and Tomotaka Shibayama based off a script by Mari Okada (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, The Anthem of the Heart).
Studio Colorido (Pokemon: Twilight Wings) produced the project which will feature the voice talents of Mirai Shida (The Secret World of Arrietty), Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer) and Koichi Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045)
Netflix also released screenshots of A Whisker Away on Thursday which feature Miyo holding up a cat mask.
