A Teacher, an FX drama starring Kate Mara, is the network's most-watched show on Hulu.

FX said in a press release Wednesday that the 10-episode limited series starring Mara and Nick Robinson has become its most-watched show on Hulu since its premiere in November.

In addition, A Teacher has attracted the most new subscribers to Hulu of any FX on Hulu exclusive series. The series ranked as the No. 1 show on Hulu for five weeks of its eight-week run.

A Teacher surpassed the FX on Hulu exclusive Mrs. America and had an audience delivery that was 42% higher than the FX comedy Dave, which was previously FX's most-watched show on Hulu.

A Teacher is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hannah Fidell. The series explores the consequences of a predatory relationship between a teacher (Mara) and her 17-year-old student (Robinson).

On Tuesday, A Teacher was nominated for Best Scripted Series at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards.