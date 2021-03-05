Paramount has moved up the release date of A Quiet Place Part II, with the sequel hitting theaters on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend.

Director, writer and star John Krasinski confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday.

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well...I think we've waited long enough. A Quiet Place Part II Memorial Day," Krasinski said alongside an image of a lightbulb.

A Quiet Place Part II has had its release day shifted around multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally set to be released on March 20, 2020. It was last moved to Sept. 17 in January.

The film is taking up the Memorial Day weekend slot that was filled by F9, which Universal announced on Thursday was moving to June 25.

Paramount previously announced plans to release A Quiet Place Part II, Mission: Impossible 7 and other blockbusters onto streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after they hit theaters. This will bring A Quiet Place Part II to Paramount+ in July.

A Quiet Place Part II follows Emily Blunt's Evelyn traveling with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn baby following the events of the first film. They leave their destroyed farm and come into contact with other survivors. Krasinski's Lee will appear in flashback sequences.