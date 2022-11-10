Spotify released a trailer for Quiet Part Loud, a new horror podcast from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, on Thursday.

"Disgraced radio host Rick Egan has finally found his chance to reinvent himself by chronicling the cold case disappearance of several Muslim teens from Staten Island -- a group he himself disparaged -- in the wake of 9-11," reads a press statement from Spotify.

"Soon Rick discovers this is no ordinary hate crime, as his ill-considered investigations bring him face to face with an ancient American evil that's ready to offer him a monstrous bargain," the statement continues.

The series was written by Mac Rodgers and Clay McLeod Chapman, directed by Mimi O'Donnell and stars Tracey Letts, Christina Hendrix and Taran Killam.

"Quiet Part Loud is an audio horror fable that explores the terrifying power of a violent, virulent and unrelenting lie," said the press release, "it is a haunting parable of monsters both human and otherworldly and a fictional but unflinching examination of the current animosity, fear and divisiveness in America."

All 12 episodes of the series will be available on Nov. 15 on Spotify.