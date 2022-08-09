The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe.

The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.

A supernatural thriller, Raven's Hollow is set in 1830s New York, where Poe (The Chronicles of Narnia's William Moseley) and a group of cadets at West Point "are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret," according to the logline from Shudder.

That secret turns out to be a gruesome murder, which Poe and the others then set out on a quest to try and solve.

"Edgar Allan Poe... where the legend began," the trailer teases.

Alongside Moseley in the starring role, Raven's Hollow also features Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), David Hayman (Fisherman's Friends), Oberon K. A. Adjepong (The Dark Tower) and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small).

The film began principal photography in September 2021, shortly after its rights were acquired by Shudder. The project was produced by a trio of production studios in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Raven's Hollow will have its world premiere at Britain's FrightFest on Aug. 27, and will start streaming on the AMC-helmed Shudder on Sept. 22.

The project is one of a number of pieces of Edgar Allan Poe's work that have been adapted over the years, with more slated to be in production.

This includes The Fall of the House of Usher, an upcoming limited series from Netflix based on multiple works by Poe.

The upcoming series, which wrapped production in July, is being helmed by horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan.

The series has not received a release date, but will star Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill.