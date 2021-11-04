Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film A Castle for Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Thursday featuring Brooke Shields as Sophie Brown, a best-selling author whose latest book flops and causes a scandal.

The preview shows Sophie (Shields) retreat to Scotland, where she attempts to buy a castle with old family ties. Sophie initially clashes with the owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), but finds herself falling in love.

"Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they may just find something more than they were expecting," an official description reads.

Netflix also shared a poster for the film that shows Shields and Elwes wearing coordinating black and tartan outfits in front of a Christmas tree.

"Come home to where your dreams began," the tagline reads.

A Castle for Christmas premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix.