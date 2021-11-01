Netflix released the trailer for A Boy Called Christmas on Monday. The holiday movie premieres Nov. 24 on the streaming service.

The trailer begins in modern day. Maggie Smith tells three children the story of how Christmas began.

The film then flashes back to Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), a boy in the past. The King (Jim Broadbent) asks Nikolas to travel to the edge of the kingdom and bring back some magic.

Nikolas journeys to Elfhelm, against the wishes of his aunt (Kristen Wiig) who does not believe in elves. Nikolas encounters many dangers along the way, including giants, mountains, bears and Mother Something (Sally Hawkins).

Joining Nikolas on the journey is Miika, a talking mouse (Stephen Merchant). Nikolas meets Blitzen the reindeer along the way.

Toby Jones , Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Joel Fry and Rune Temte also star.

Gil Kenan directed A Boy Called Christmas. Kenan and Ol Parker adapted Matt Haig's book.