Sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show will return for a second season in April.

Season 2 will premiere April 23 at 11 p.m. EST on HBO, the network announced Tuesday.

A Black Lady Sketch Show is created by and stars Robin Thede. Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black will also return to star in the new season.

In addition, Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend will join the cast of Season 2. Issa Rae, who executive produces the show, will appear as a guest star, along with Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Omarion and other celebrities.

A Black Lady Sketch Show premiered on HBO in 2019. The series features a core cast of Black women "living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations."

Season 2 is written by Thede, Black, Lauren Ashley Smith, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large and Kristin Layne Tucker and directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.

Season 1 was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.