An Ontario man with a lifetime of adventuring experience broke a Guinness World Record when he went water skiing at age 92.

Bob Hutchinson's record-breaking water skiing outing on Bella Lake in Ontario took place July 19, 2019, but his family only recently decided to apply for a Guinness World Record to honor the now-94-year-old.

He was awarded the Guinness record for being the world's oldest water skier (male).

Hutchinson said he has been water skiing since he was 23 years old in 1949, when water skis and ropes were hard to come by.

"So, we made our own," Hutchinson recalled. "We used hemp ropes and braided them ourselves."

Hutchinson said the ensuing decades saw him take on adventures including heliskiing, white water canoeing and scuba diving.

He said despite his decades of experience, he was still a little nervous about water skiing at his advanced age.

"The most challenging part was thinking about it beforehand with the fear of failure even though I was sure that I could do it," he said.

Hutchinson said his family inspired him to take on the challenge.

"It is fun to show grandchildren and others that you can still do stuff no matter how old you are," he said.