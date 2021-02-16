911 call about dismembered body leads to finding mannequin parts
UPI News Service, 02/16/2021
The California Highway Patrol said troopers responding to a report of body parts floating in the water next to a highway ramp were relieved to discover the limbs and torsos actually were mannequin parts.
The CHP said a trucker who caught a glimpse of the seemingly grisly sight at the Arch Road on-ramp near Highway 99 in Stockton called 911 to report a suspected dismembered body floating in the water.
Troopers arrived and discovered multiple mannequin torsos, arms and legs floating in the water, instead.
The CHP joked in a Facebook post that the scene was the result of the lovelorn "Stockton Kraken" going on a Valentine's Day killing spree.
The mannequin parts were removed by the California Department of Transportation to prevent further 911 calls from alarmed drivers.
