The California Highway Patrol said troopers responding to a report of body parts floating in the water next to a highway ramp were relieved to discover the limbs and torsos actually were mannequin parts.

The CHP said a trucker who caught a glimpse of the seemingly grisly sight at the Arch Road on-ramp near Highway 99 in Stockton called 911 to report a suspected dismembered body floating in the water.

Troopers arrived and discovered multiple mannequin torsos, arms and legs floating in the water, instead.

The CHP joked in a Facebook post that the scene was the result of the lovelorn "Stockton Kraken" going on a Valentine's Day killing spree.

The mannequin parts were removed by the California Department of Transportation to prevent further 911 calls from alarmed drivers.