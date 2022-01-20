The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will serve as a throwback to some of the legends of '90s hip-hop and R&B, Pepsi unveiled in a trailer Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gary helmed the trailer, titled "The Call," which begins with present-day Eminem performing his song "Rap God" alongside a younger version of himself as Snoop Dogg drives by listening to "The Next Episode."

He drives past Mary J. Blige, who appears in a photoshoot broadcast into New York's Times Square set to her hit "Family Affair."

As she is seen driving to Los Angeles, the scene shifts to Kendrick Lamar frantically writing and tossing scraps of paper aside as he sits alone in a room while his song "HUMBLE." plays.

The papers float into the air to reveal the room has no ceiling as Dr. Dre is seen walking along a beach where piano keys emerge from the sound and play the intro to "Still D.R.E." before transitioning to "California Love."

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and broadcast on NBC and Telemundo, as well as streamed live on Peacock.