90210 alum Shenae Grimes is going to be a mom of two.

The 31-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, singer and model Josh Beech.

Grimes shared the news Sunday on Valentine's Day. She posted a pair of maternity photos on Instagram, one of which shows her with Bowie Scarlett, her 2-year-old daughter with Beech.

"Here we go again!!! We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now," Grimes captioned the post.

"Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for," she said. "And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

"Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats," Grimes added. "We appreciate and love you."

Grimes' former 90210 co-star Tori Spelling, Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky and Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici were among those to congratulate Grimes and Beech in the comments.

"Congrats mama!!!!" Spelling wrote.

"So exciting!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Fedotowsky added.

"Aaaaaahhhhhhh! So so excited for you!!" Giudici said.

Grimes also shared news of her pregnancy in a video on her YouTube channel.

Grimes and Beech married in May 2013. Grimes shared a family photo with Beech, Bowie and their family dog while reflecting on 2020 in a post on New Year's Eve in December.

"2020. Some lost, some gained but most importantly, a hell of a lot learned," Grimes wrote.

"While this pandemic forced time to stand still in many ways and a great distance between us and the people we love most that weighed heavy, it allowed time and space for expansion in many ways too easily overlooked when caught up in the hustle and bustle of life. For that, I'm endlessly grateful," she said.