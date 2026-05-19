'90 Day: The Single Life': Vanja says she had sex, Pedro unveils new girlfriend, Liz infuriates Kim
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2026
90 Day: The Single Life's Tell All featured Vanja Grbic announcing she's no longer celibate, Pedro Jimeno unveiling his new girlfriend, and Liz Woods revealing she's engaged before dropping a bombshell on her bestie Kim Menzies during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
"I've always been like, 'Ehh, it might make me happy. Maybe I don't need them.' But then sometimes... I have heartache and am like, 'That's what I want,'" Tony explained, adding how having kids was still in the back of his mind.
After Tony admitted he felt "kind of stuck" on that topic, Vanja broke down into tears and explained how that life was not for her.
"I am not meant to be a mom. That would be, like, the biggest punishment I could ever experience in my life -- to be a mom. It's not for me," Vanja cried.
Vanja explained how she had no childhood and had to be a parent to her entire family growing up.
"I can't do it anymore," Vanja said.
Tony said having kids wasn't holding up his proposal, however.
"I love her enough to put that aside," Tony shared.
Vanja's cousin and best friend Sanela then joined the Tell All and alleged that Tony was hurting Vanja over and over again.
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"There shouldn't be any engagement talk," Sanela noted.
"Never... She adores you, but then when you switch to this other person, you turn into a monster. That is not an exaggeration. I don't know what it is, but it's not normal -- your anger."
Tony admitted his reactions were exaggerated sometimes, and Sanela suggested he should seek help for that because he made Vanja cry too much.
Sanela claimed that Tony yelled and screamed at Vanja very often, but Tony said he never wanted to hurt Vanja or see him cry.
"He's my person. I love you," Vanja told Tony, "and I want to spend my life with you. But you exploding is our biggest problem."
Tony said he'd be up for going to counseling with Vanja but she wasn't acting on that. Tony accused Vanja of venting her feelings to other, receiving pity, but not acting on anything.
Kim called Tony "narcissistic," and Vanja and Tony's romance seemed more unhealthy once Vanja suggested that Tony allowed -- or didn't allow -- her to do things, including Latin dancing with other men.
Vanja later revealed that she broke her celibacy with Tony and their connection was "amazing." The pair had been having sex for a couple of weeks, and Vanja said she wished they could do it more.
"You're talking sh-t about me. [You said] you need to drink a bottle of champagne before even sleeping with me," Colt told Cortney.
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Vanja called Colt a user and a "scrub," and she scolded him for talking to another girl, Diana, while living in Colt's parents' home.
Colt said Cortney was "trying to throw gasoline" on their issues and it was making everything worse.
Jamal called Colt "a sad man" and said he let people feel sorry for him, only to use their emotions to his advantage. Jamal alleged that Colt "trapped" people, and Cortney agreed that Colt often acted like a victim.
Colt swore at Jamal for attacking him, but Jamal said he's a man who pays his own rent and doesn't have to live with a girlfriend to take care of him.
Jamal called Colt "a b-tch" and "a leech," and then their fight escalated to the men getting in each other's face.
CORTNEY REARDANZ
Philip wore boxers with Cortney's face on them to the Tell All, and he said of Colt, "Maybe he should fear me, a little bit."
And Cortney hoped Colt wasn't going to come for her and try to ruin her relationship.
"I am finally engaged and I'm planning my wedding. I'm not going to let [Colt] disrespect me, my family and my relationship. So, yeah, I don't think he wants to f-ck with me today," Cortney told the cameras.
Cortney said Colt was "the only issue" in her relationship with Philip, and it upset her that Colt had called her "boring" when filming the show.
Pedro said he had ghosted Sophie and she was "gone" from his life.
Pedro told Sophie that she "betrayed" him badly and so he simply didn't want to talk to her.
Pedro confirmed that he had left the Dominican Republic with a broken heart because he thought she was an amazing woman, and then Sophie asked Pedro why he hated her.
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"I don't hate you. I don't want to talk to you. That's it," Pedro replied.
Pedro complained about how everything he had gone through with Sophie was a "waste" of time and he no longer liked her.
Pedro explained how he thought he was dating Sophie to enter a serious relationship, but Sophie pointed out how she wasn't ready for that at the time.
Pedro's sister Nicole Jimeno joined the Tell All via Zoom and accused Sophie of dating Pedro just to make Rob jealous. Nicole also claimed that Sophie made Pedro "suffer."
Sophie expressed how Nicole was too involved in Pedro's love life and was going to sabotage -- and ultimately ruin -- all of her brother's future relationships.
Nicole argued that Pedro is a naive person who needs his family's help and support sometimes. She said that she was just trying to protect Pedro, but Sophie clearly thought Nicole was being inappropriate.
Pedro admitted he should've stepped in when Sophie and Nicole were fighting, and he vowed to defend his partner going forward.
Pedro then revealed that he was dating a "beautiful" and "amazing" woman named Valentina from Colombia.
"She is everything I look for in a woman, and she is the love of my life," Pedro shared with Ross. "[My ex-wife [Chantel Everett] was, like, love -- but this is the love of my life."
The cast agreed Valentina, a smiley blonde, was beautiful, and Pedro kept expressing his love to her in front of everyone. Valentina, who had messaged Pedro on social media to start their relationship, also appeared smitten.
But Nicole wasn't sure if she approved of Valentina yet.
"I have seen many photos of her in Dubai, United Kingdom -- but never with family. We don't know who is the sponsor of all of this... I don't know if she is a kind of escort, being honest," Nicole announced.
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Valentina argued that Nicole was speaking from ignorance because she didn't have all of the information. Valentina insisted that she'd never exchange love for money and she's also a psychologist and a specialist.
Pedro said he was close to bringing Valentina home to the Dominican Republic to meet his mother.
"I am not going to make the same mistakes I've made in the past. This is the woman I'm going to marry," Pedro said.
Pedro admitted that even if he didn't receive his mother's blessing, he was going to run away with Valentina into the sunset.
SOPHIE SIERRA
A producer allegedly told Sophie that Pedro didn't want to see her or talk to her -- or even be in the same room as her.
"That is the most childish thing I've ever heard in my life," Sophie noted, adding how a producer had told her that Pedro didn't even want to walk past her.
She added, "It just shows he's good at pretending to be a nice person. This man is just insane."
Sophie shared how she was "at the end" of her divorce from Rob Warne.
"Honestly, in the D.R., I thought I was over it, but I wasn't," Sophie told Ross.
Colt slammed Sophie for accepting a necklace from Pedro when she already knew that she didn't want to be his girlfriend. Sophie snapped at him to shut up, and then he called her "an assh-le."
Sophie said she completely understood if she had led Pedro on -- especially when she acted single by kissing another man in the Dominican Republic -- but she was also very honest about her expectations and intentions with him.
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Vanja told Sophie that she "dodged a bullet" with Pedro because of his family.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino predicted a lot of people were going to attack him, but he said, "I didn't break up with Natalie; I just told her I thought we'd be better as friends. I feel confident in the decisions I've made, and I don't have any regrets."
Ross complimented Natalie on being cool and gorgeous, and so he asked Gino why the romance didn't work out.
Gino replied that he and Natalie would simply be better off as good friends. Colt called Gino "a spineless m-therf-cker for breaking up with Natalie over videochat instead of in person.
Gino confessed that's not the way he wanted to dump Natalie, and Cortney thought it was funny and ironic Colt was criticizing how Gino treated women.
LIZ WOODS
Liz was excited to reveal that she's "taken" and engaged. She gushed about the beautiful and "huge" 4-carat diamond ring on her left hand's finger.
Liz also revealed she was doing well with her health battle but doctors had discovered a new mass in her stomach.
"I'll be moving forward with a hysterectomy at some point, but it's not a rush," Liz shared.
When asked why her hand looked so heavy, Liz told the cast that she was engaged to Alec, the man from back home who was still in her life while she was dating Villa in the Dominican Republic.
Liz admitted she had shut down upon her return from the Dominican Republic but then she and Alec eventually picked their romance back up.
Liz revealed her ex, Jason, had been cheating on her with another woman for a year. During that time, Liz got pregnant and had a miscarriage.
However, Liz said the miscarriage saved her life because, during one of her doctor visits, she discovered she had cancer.
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Villa then joined the Tell All, and he admitted he was nervous to even look at Liz.
When the pair watched footage back from their time together in the Dominican Republic, Liz was crying and didn't know what to say.
Villa had fallen in love with Liz in the Dominican Republic, and Liz claimed, "I didn't know that. I didn't know."
Liz said sex with Alec was amazing but he wanted it twice a day, which was a bit much for her.
Julia Trubkina then alleged that Liz and Jamal had sex.
"We were very, very, very flirtatious," Liz said.
"You being one of my best friends, that crosses a line for me," Kim said.
Ross asked Liz if she had sex with Jamal, and Liz confessed, "A long, long time ago. Nothing since then -- I swear, Kim!"
"Girl, bye! F-ck you, Liz! I've been there for you through so much. Disgusting!" Liz complained.
KIM MENZIES
Kim said she felt "really free" after sharing her story and telling the world about how she had put two children up for adoption.
Kim said she didn't regret giving two of her kids up for adoption but she did regret how she handled things, especially with Jamal.
Kim apparently talked to her son, Larry, for months pretending to be Jamal, which really rubbed Jamal the wrong way and broke their trust. As Jamal got emotional recalling the story, Kim broke down into tears.
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Jamal criticized his mother for the "catfish" situation, and Kim admitted she was "so ashamed" for doing that.
Kim explained how Jamal wanted to meet his brother at the time but she just wasn't ready to introduce them. Kim said the catfish situation essentially just bought her more time.
But Jamal promised his mother that he had forgiven her and that everything was okay between them.
Jamal confirmed that he and Kim are still extremely close and he's her best friend.
Kim revealed that Wayne "might be The One" for her after nine months of dating. She confirmed that she and Wayne were exclusive but didn't need a girlfriend or boyfriend title to define them.
Sophie warned Kim that if Wayne told people they were just "seeing each other," in England, that's not official.
"But I feel like I am happy. He knows about [Usman Umar] and a lot of my stuff, but he doesn't care about that stuff," Kim said.
Wayne joined the Tell All via Zoom, and Jamal noted how he liked him and approved of his mother's relationship.
When asked if Kim was his girlfriend, Wayne announced how they were "seeing each other."
Wayne said he had a form of a relationship with Kim but he wasn't about to enter a serious relationship after only one date. Wayne also said he wasn't dating anyone else.
Kim also said she and Wayne had a lot to figure out, including where they'd live long-term.
Wayne, who was married for 14 years, said he had no plans to ever get married again, and Jamal apparently respected his honesty.
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Kim concluded that she was happy with the way things were and couldn't wait to spend more time with Wayne.