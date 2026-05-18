"From The Single Life to engaged! A new chapter for Liz starts now. See Liz share the news on Part 1 of the Tell All Tonight at 8PM on @TLC. #90DayFiance," the show's official account captioned photos of Liz and Alec smiling and showing off her engagement ring.
The caption also included the following statement from the happy couple: "After all the laughs, adventures, late nights, and memories together, we finally get forever! Alec and I are so excited for this next chapter."
Peopleobtained an exclusive 90 Day: The Single Life clip of Liz revealing that she accepted Alec's marriage proposal during Part 1 of the Tell All, which airs Monday, May 18.
In the clip, host Ross Matthews notes that he has a "burning question" for Liz.
"Why is your left hand so heavy?" Ross asks Liz in front of her 90 Day: The Single Life co-stars.
Liz then smiles and replies, "I have this beautiful, 4-carat ring."
After Liz shows off her engagement ring, she confirms that Alec is "the other guy" she "was talking to" when she was on her trip with Sophie Sierra and Julia Trubkina in the Dominican Republic.
Liz explains how she was dating Alec -- who is from her hometown -- before she left to film her girls' trip for the show.
During an April episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Liz dropped a bombshell on her friends by sharing, "There is someone I've been talking to back home. We're dating."
At that time, Liz was spending time with local resident Villa Garcia in the Dominican Republic. Not only had the pair gone out on dates, but they also kissed and appeared to really like each other.
Liz explained to the cameras how she had met this mystery man back home about three months prior.
"I met someone new. His name is Alec and we just clicked. Alec wants a relationship with me, but I've never been single," Liz shared.
"So I told Alec I was coming on this trip and I wanted to date and get it out of my system and then come home and figure out if I wanted a serious relationship. I never expected to fall for someone."
Liz never anticipated falling for another man in the Dominican Republic, and so she decided to continue dating Villa and see where things could go. It appeared the couple also explored the physical side of their relationship beyond kissing.
Liz, however, she ultimately decided to end her romance with Villa before returning home.
Liz cried during the Season 5 finale of 90 Day: The Single Life about how it was hard to leave Villa behind and she hoped she wouldn't come to regret her decision.
"Okay, so before you went to the DR, you were talking to Alec?" Ross asks Liz in the sneak peek for clarification, according to People.
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"And when you came back after everything with Villa, you and Alec continued that relationship, and now you're engaged?"
Liz admits to Ross in the footage that she and Alec were "a little rocky for, like, a week or two" once she returned home.
"I shut down when I came back from the DR," she recalls, "and then we kind of picked everything back up, and now we're engaged."
Liz gushed to People how she "couldn't imagine a more beautiful custom ring" from Alec.