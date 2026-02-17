'90 Day: The Single Life': Sophie rejects Pedro, Kim breaks down, Gino reunites with Natalie
90 Day: The Single Life featured Sophie Sierra pumping the brakes on her Pedro Jimeno romance, Colt Johnson talking to a Brazilian woman behind Cortney Reardanz' back, Kim Menzies breaking down, and Gino Palazzolo reuniting with Natalie during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC teased that the new season will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
SOPHIE and PEDRO
Sophie was in the Dominican Republic with her friends, and Pedro said he'd do anything to win her over because he really liked her.
Liz Woods was also at the outdoor party, and Pedro asked if Sophie had been talking about him. Liz revealed that Sophie thought he was sweet, respectful and romantic, and then she asked Pedro if he was "serious" about her.
"I am," Pedro insisted. "But do you think she really wants this?"
Sophie was going through a divorce with Rob Warne at the time, and so Pedro was nervous that she needed more time to heal and date other guys after her failed marriage.
Pedro admitted he'd feel "like an idiot" if Sophie wasn't ready for a new relationship.
Liz, meanwhile, mingled and had fun with Pedro's friend Villa, who asked for Liz's number so they could talk and meet up again. Liz said she was excited to put herself out there.
For Sophie's part, she said Pedro was coming on really strong and the more he pressured her, the more she was going to hold back.
Sophie told the cameras that she wanted Pedro to take things slower.
But Pedro shared in a confessional, "I want a relationship with Sophie. I feel like she is a true diamond, and I know that we can be really good together. But if she's not serious about me, what is she doing in the DR with me?"
The next day, Sophie -- who said Pedro just needed to chill -- met up with Chantel Everett's ex-husband for lunch.
Pedro told Sophie that Liz had essentially warned him to be careful, and Sophie was annoyed that Liz would go behind her back and say such things.
"That's breaking girl code! You don't do that! I'm really pissed," Sophie vented in a confessional.
Sophie told Pedro that if he met the right woman, he should go for it and not wait around for her.
"I am single, so I am allowed to do whatever," Sophie told Pedro.
But Pedro said on camera that he believed he and Sophie were in an exclusive relationship at the time.
"The truth? You told me that you were already healed," Pedro said.
"I never once told you, 'I feel I am ready for a relationship,'" Sophie argued.
Sophie was frustrated, but the pair apparently had different versions of the truth.
Sophie also didn't think she was giving Pedro "mixed signals" at all.
Pedro joked to the cameras, "I am not a healer! I am not a doctor! I don't want Sophie to play games with me. I am not f-cking interested in that."
KIM MENZIES
Kim had just revealed to her son Jamal that she has another son, Larry, who she put up for adoption when she was 21 years old.
Kim knew this news hurt Jamal terribly, mainly because she had kept it a secret for so long.
Kim said she welcomed a daughter a year after she had put her son up for adoption because, and, at that point, her relationship with Jamal's father was "not good" and she had to do what was best for herself at that time.
Jamal said he always thought he was an only child and so this was a lot for him to take in: he was clearly shocked, disappointed and maybe even a little confused.
Kim said she didn't regret her choices but they made her sad at the same time.
"I think it's one of the hardest things any birth mother has to go through," Kim cried in a confessional.
When Jamal was 12 years old, he overheard Kim talking to her mother about her daughter, and so that's how Jamal found out he has a sister.
"To me, one made sense, but to do it twice, I didn't want to f-ck him up. Did I handle it well? No, not at all," Kim admitted.
Jamal said Larry didn't know about his sister, which was also a sad situation.
Since Kim was trying to build a relationship with Larry, she knew she couldn't keep secrets from him. Kim wanted to be open and honest, but Jamal wasn't sure how well that would go.
"I feel really protective of Larry because I don't want my mom to lie to him like she lied to me," Jamal explained to the cameras.
"I am hoping me and my mom can get back to how we used to be, but it's going to take a lot of rebuilding and trust... because right now, I just don't trust her anymore."
Kim said she had to tell Larry the truth because it was "killing" her. She confessed she had handled the situation terribly and it was tough to live with.
"All of this has affected my self-esteem and my self-worth. But I feel like now, I have to gain Jamal's trust back and I want to build a bigger relationship with Larry," Kim explained.
"I want to find love, and I want to find someone who will accept me with all of this craziness that's going on."
CORTNEY and COLT
Cortney lives with her parents in Orlando, FL, and her parents were shown telling Cortney to keep the thermostat at 76 degrees because they were the ones paying the bills.
Cortney said while she loved her "retirement lifestyle," she planned to move out once she got married. However, she admitted her love life was a mess and she may never be able to move out.
Cameras then showed Colt waking up in bed. Colt said he went into every relationship with the best of intentions and truly wanted things to work out.
Colt and Cortney had bonded in the hospital after Colt's leg injury at the couples' resort, and so Colt gushed about how he was lucky to have Cortney.
Cortney was helping Colt with physical therapy, but he still had a long way to go. Cortney therefore called herself Colt's "full-time nurse," and cameras caught her shaving Colt's chest and putting his sneakers on for him.
Colt then revealed that his plumbing didn't work "so well" and so he and Cortney had yet to have sex.
"It makes me feel insecure, like, 'Am I your type?'" Cortney asked.
Colt assured Cortney that he was attracted to her and his body simply hurt and he was on a lot of medication.
But Cortney wondered if Colt was really into her or if he was staying at her house out of convenience because he didn't have to pay rent or any bills.
Cortney also struggled to trust Colt because he cheated in past relationships.
"I want to do [life] with you. I want to figure out all of these problems with you as we grow old together," Colt told Cortney while she was playing golf with her parents.
Cortney said she always wanted to get married and have kids.
"I feel me and Colt are aligned. We have a lot of the same goals. So I'm hoping it works. It has to work!" Cortney noted.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino was shown meeting up with Natalie, the woman he briefly dated after he and Jasmine Pineda separated.
Gino and Natalie's romance crashed and burned when Natalie bumped into Jasmine at his relative's birthday party in Michigan and the women fought. Natalie thought Gino and Jasmine were more finished than they actually were at the time. In fact, the pair had dinner shortly before Natalie's trip.
Gino was therefore pleasantly surprised that Natalie was willing to give him a second chance.
Gino's goal was to "reconnect" with Natalie after one year apart, but Natalie noted how Gino had a lot of explaining to do because he had "basically lied" to her before.
"I didn't like the way it ended for us, and I'm a little bit more recovered now... but it doesn't happen right away," Gino explained to Natalie.
Gino told Natalie that he just wanted to hang out with her and have fun, but Natalie wasn't sure she could trust him as anything more than a friend. Natalie said Gino would have a lot to prove to her.
Cortney admitted it was difficult being a full-time caregiver, even though she felt comfortable with Colt and could be herself with him.
While Cortney enjoyed a girls' day, Colt FaceTimed with his friend Mark.
Mark congratulated Colt on living with Cortney for one month, but Colt explained that intimacy wasn't where he wanted it because Cortney was very shy and he was used to dating very "spicy" Brazilian women.
"Cortney is like watching Little House on the Prairie. It's quality, but after a little while, it gets boring," Colt confessed.
Colt explained to Mark how women he had dated in the past loved to "f-ck" and were aggressive about what they wanted and how they wanted it, whereas Cortney would say she'd do whatever he wanted and it was a tough change for him.
Colt then revealed to Mark there was a Brazilian girl he was talking to before he even went to the resort. He met a woman named Diana about a year ago, and Cortney changed his plans to meet up with Diana.
"I still talk to Diana. It's been hard to let her go," Colt said.
Colt said he had feelings for Cortney and didn't want to let her go or hurt her, but Diana clearly intrigued him.
Colt said he loved Cortney and wanted to change his ways, but he was afraid she'd leave him if she learned the truth about Diana.