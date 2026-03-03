'90 Day: The Single Life': Sophie puts Liz on blast, Liz is "falling for" Villa, Gino clashes with Natalie's friends
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/03/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Sophie Sierra putting Liz Woods on blast, Liz admitting she's "falling for" Villa, Gino Palazzolo failing to impress Natalie's friends, and Vanja Grbic demanding answers from Tony during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz, a 33-year-old from Washington.
But due to his highly publicized split from Jasmine and how he had treated Natalie in the past, Gino lamented in a confessional, "They might not even give me a chance."
Natalie was hoping that Gino could prove to her friends that he deserved another chance with her.
What started off as a friendly gathering, however, quickly turned into an interrogation session about Gino's past. Gino was worried he'd never be able to win Natalie's friends over and that they already disliked him.
Gino insisted to one of Natalie's friends that he wasn't a player and he was serious about a future with Natalie.
One of Natalie's friends warned Natalie that Gino was still talking to other women and seemed like he was hiding something because he couldn't make eye contact with her. The friend also said she didn't like Gino.
This news was disappointing to Natalie, but she acknowledged that they weren't in an exclusive relationship yet.
"I'm not going to put myself in a situation where I get hurt again -- absolutely not," Natalie insisted.
"If he thinks he's going to make a fool out of me again, he's f-cking crazy. That's not going to happen!"
Pedro was upset because Sophie had told him that she wanted to pump the brakes on their romance and date other people. Sophie didn't want to be exclusive just yet, and so he vented to his little sister Nicole about the situation.
Nicole could tell that Pedro was "in love" with Sophie, and so she was upset about her brother getting hurt.
Pedro claimed that Nicole always gave great advice and was right about his ex-wife Chantel Everett, and so he looked to her for comfort and guidance.
"I was not playing. I was serious from the beginning," Pedro lamented to Nicole.
Joe offered to walk Kim out of the party, and she gushed about how he seemed to be a "good, genuine soul."
The pair agreed to keep in touch.
"I really want to find love, and it's been a long time since I've even met anybody who is relationship material," Kim explained to the cameras.
"But at the same time, it's terrifying to think that I could get close to someone, tell him all about my past, and that could make somebody walk away from me."
LIZ WOODS
Liz was shown going on another date with Villa.
The pair went on a little kayak adventure together, and Liz remembered how her ex-boyfriend, Ed Brown, was such "a little princess" because he was all about fine dining, wine and a nightcap at home.
And Liz joked about how Jason was a total homebody who viewed ordering chicken wings as a good time.
Liz admitted to Villa that she tended to jump from one serious relationship to the next.
"I've never really been able to be feminine in a relationship," Liz explained, adding how Villa was coming across chivalrous and attentive.
"Villa is definitely the type of person that I want in my life, for sure."
At the end of their date, Liz and Villa shared a romantic kiss.
"I think I'm really falling for Villa. It's almost this fairytale-dream come true," Liz gushed to the cameras.
"But I haven't told him yet about my cancer. I'm afraid it's going to make him want to run. It's kind of like, 'Am I even worthy to date? Am I worth someone taking a chance on me?' Because I don't even know if I'd want to date someone knowing that they're sick right now."
SOPHIE SIERRA
Sophie said she was pissed off at Liz for speaking negatively about her to Pedro, who wasn't answering any of her messages.
Sophie claimed Pedro had ghosted her and so she just needed to have fun at a bar and let loose.
Sophie decided that she was going to enjoy her freedom.
A "hot doctor guy" then approached Sophie at the bar and attempted to flirt with her.
"I like it! This is what I needed," Sophie told the cameras.
Just as Sophie was mingling with this tall man, Liz arrived at the bar.
Sophie did not acknowledge Liz when she arrived, and Liz said Sophie acted "cold" towards her.
Sophie, Liz and Natalie then sat down at a table, and Liz asked Sophie what was going on with Pedro.
"He's kind of been ghosting me... [He was] thinking I had a boyfriend or something, and I was like, 'Why do you think that?' And he told me, 'Liz made me feel like there's another guy,'" Sophie explained.
Sophie recalled how Pedro had claimed that Liz had warned him to "be careful" with Sophie because she wasn't ready for a serious relationship yet.
Liz admitted she was drinking that night and remembered Pedro telling her that Sophie was being distant.
Sophie asked Liz why she had warned Pedro to "be careful," and Liz essentially explained that she was trying to tell Pedro that he was coming on too strong.
"But everything I told you, he knows," Sophie complained.
"If I said, 'Be careful,' I didn't mean it that way," Liz insisted.
Liz told the cameras that she was concerned about Pedro hurting Sophie -- and not the other way around. Liz said she was trying to tell Pedro to take it slow but not sabotage Sophie's romance with him.
"This is bullsh-t," Liz complained in a confessional.
Liz apologized to Sophie, but Sophie was angry because she felt like Liz had made Pedro think that she didn't deserve him.
"i don't know what the f-ck is going on. I feel like Sophie is looking for someone to blame for her relationship problems with Pedro, but she's not going to put the f-cking blame on me," Liz vented in a confessional.
Sophie yelled at Liz that she should have her back and not Pedro's back.