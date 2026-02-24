'90 Day: The Single Life': Sophie misses Pedro, Colt disappoints Cortney, Vanja gets rejected
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/24/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Sophie Sierra missing Pedro Jimeno after he ghosted her, Cortney Reardanz finding major flaws in Colt Johnson, and Vanja Grbic's new romantic interest rejecting her during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC teased that the new season will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
SOPHIE SIERRA
Sophie decided to stay in for the night and order room service with her pal Julia.
Sophie explained how Rob kept doing nice things for her but she wasn't ready to be his girlfriend.
"Liz is just giving reason to Pedro to think I'm just a huge red flag," Sophie explained in a confessional.
"Even though I'm not ready for a relationship, I am still trying to get to know him, and I actually do like him. And as my friend, you should only say good things about me!... Girlfriends don't tell a guy, 'Watch out!'"
Sophie claimed that she was used to Rob gaslighting her and accusing her of lying, and so Pedro's behavior triggered her.
Sophie explained to Julia how she had apologized to Pedro after their lunch but he continued to ignore her messages.
"Is he ghosting me?!" Sophie questioned, adding how she was beginning to miss Pedro now that he was no longer aggressively pursuing her.
Sophie said the "space" allowed her to realize that she really liked Pedro, but she was afraid Liz had ruined everything for her.
VANJA GRBIC
Vanja shared how she's a vegan baker and professional belly dancer who also works in medical sales.
Vanja had been single for about a year, and she said she was looking for an optimistic, accomplished and driven man.
Two years prior, Vanja had dated Bozo from Croatia. However, she was only there for a couple of days before their romance "blew up," according to the blonde beauty.
Shortly after her relationship with Bozo, Vanja got romantically involved with a man named Josko, who ended up secretly filming the pair having sex. Vanja felt violated and betrayed, and so she decided to be celibate again.
Despite her painful past, Vanja said she was ready to find love.
Vanja began to wonder if her friend of over a year, Tony, was actually the right guy for her. She called him handsome, attractive and intellectually stimulating.
"I'm wondering, after all this searching, if the guy for me has been right in front of me this entire time," Vanja said.
Vanja shared how she had made the first move on Tony by kissing him, but they apparently had to figure out what was next. Vanja said she wanted their friendship to blossom into a relationship but she was afraid to risk the bond they had developed.
Vanja acknowledged that if she tried to advance her relationship with Tony, there would be no going back.
Later on, Vanja and Tony went to an amusement park together, and Tony said he and Vanja had a lot in common and were always laughing and talking.
While taking a little break from the fun, Vanja brought up the kiss to Tony. Vanja asked if they should try to be more than friends, and Tony appeared unsure.
"We've been best friends for over a year-and-a-half now. It's not an easy decision. For me to commit to the next step, I worry we may lose what we have," Tony replied.
"I can't say, right now, that I can fully commit to being exclusive and saying we're in a relationship. Obviously I don't want you dating other people, but I feel overwhelmed to making a decision on the spot."
Vanja hoped she wasn't imagining a romantic connection with Tony that simply wasn't there.
CORTNEY and COLT
Cortney said she really wanted to make things work with Colt but he had erectile dysfunction and they had lingering trust issues.
In order to have some alone time and get away from Cortney's parents, the pair booked a hotel room in attempt to fix their intimacy issues.
Colt acknowledged that the possibility of Cortney's parents walking into their room at any time killed the mood.
"I love that Colt had the idea to come to a hotel, but if we came here and spent all this money just to play with his [limp] gummy worm all night, I'm going to be annoyed," Cortney vented to the cameras.
"I'm not a miracle worker... If he can't get it up, that makes me question, 'Does he really love me, or is he just saying that?'"
Once inside the room, Colt popped champagne and Cortney showed Colt some "creative" diagrams of sexual positions they could try. Colt then changed into a red bow tie and matching thong for his girlfriend.
"I love you," Cortney said.
"I love you too," Colt replied. "And you don't have to be afraid or nervous or anxious about anything. Just have fun and enjoy our life together."
Cortney had been there for Colt ever since his leg injury, and so he was hoping to ramp up the passion and fire in their relationship.
"For me, having sex with a woman makes me feel validation, and I need that from a woman," Colt told the cameras.
Later on, Cortney went out to a bar with her friends, and it marker the first time Colt was going to meet her pals, who had expressed doubts about Colt.
"They told me I'm crazy for being with him, but I'm hoping once they hang out, they see all of the good things that I see in him," Cortney shared of Colt.
When Colt joined the gathering, he admitted he was tired.
Colt and Cortney revealed they had gotten "closer" to having sex but weren't able to go all the way.
"We basically just scissor and oral," Cortney teased.
One of Cortney's friends accused Colt of using Cortney, but he denied that was the case. Colt also lied to Cortney's friends by saying he wasn't talking to any other girls behind Cortney's back.
Colt insisted that he was fully committed to Cortney, but not everybody was buying it.
"I know right now I'm kind of in a gray area, talking to Diana from Brazil, but she's been in my life for a year now, and to be perfectly honest, I have feelings for her," Colt explained to the cameras.
"But I love Cortney and so I'm trying to keep things platonic."
Colt said he planned on telling Cortney about Diana eventually but it wasn't going to happen any time soon.
When Cortney advanced to the next bar with her friends, Colt went home, and that really upset Cortney.
"Tonight sucked. I think my friends are like, 'What are you doing? What value is he bringing to your life?'" Cortney lamented, adding how she didn't trust Colt and he "couldn't even keep his d-ck up."
Cortney said she felt torn because she could see Colt's potential but she also saw the situation through her friends' eyes.
"There's a part of me that loves him, but I'm really starting to think, 'What the f-ck am I doing with him?!" Cortney admitted.
LIZ WOODS
Liz and her romantic interest, Pedro's friend Villa, were shown going surfing together and enjoying each other's company after staying up and talking all night.
Liz said Villa was already showing her everything she could possibly want in a partner.
After a fun date, Liz -- who was feeling butterflies -- asked Villa if he'd like to hang out with her again, and he enthusiastically agreed.
"All I can think about is spending time with Villa and getting to know him. I am definitely 100 percent all in to see where this can go," Liz told the cameras.
GINO PALAZZOLO
After reuniting with Natalie, she brought him back to her place.
Natalie asked Gino to "get comfy" for a spa night, which excited Gino.
"Natalie is offering to give me a massage with her little toys. Maybe something good is going to happen tonight! I'm really hoping so. That would be awesome on the first night connecting, wouldn't it?" Gino told the cameras.
Gino took his hat off for Natalie, which is something he rarely did for Jasmine.
But Natalie insisted she wasn't trying to get Gino aroused or initiate "sexy time."
Natalie said she wanted to pamper Gino so that he would let his guard down and she could ask him some difficult questions.
Natalie explained how Gino and Jasmine were still having an online battle back and forth, which showed emotions were still involved in some way.
"I think they both just look really stupid," Natalie vented in a confessional.
Gino explained how he needed to defend himself when Jasmine lied about him, but Natalie pointed out how Gino clearly still had emotions attached to Jasmine -- good or bad.
"There is a thin line between love and hate," Natalie noted.
At the end of the night, Natalie made Gino sleep on her pullout couch, and Gino admitted he was disappointed.
"There was no way in hell this man was going to be invited into my bed and sleep with me the first night he's here. I don't think he understands how much he hurt me by not being transparent about him and Jasmine's relationship," Natalie explained.
Natalie said she felt a connection with Gino, and maybe they could have a future together, but he needed to earn it.