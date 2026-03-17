'90 Day: The Single Life': Sophie and Pedro try again, Vanja and Tony take next step, Cortney pushes Colt away
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/17/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Sophie Sierra and Pedro Jimeno giving their romance another go, Vanja Grbic taking her relationship with Tony to the next level, and Cortney Reardanz rejecting Colt Johnson's alleged manipulation during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
VANJA GRBIC
Vanja was shown getting ready for her first real date with Tony, her good friend of over one year. She was hoping he'd be affectionate with her and set the stage for romance.
"I'm a little cautious because when I asked him to pursue a romantic relationship with me, he needed a little bit more persuading than I expected. So I am waiting to see how his behavior is going to be different," Vanja explained to the cameras.
Vanja said she planned to ask Tony about his divorce and past relationships.
When Tony picked Vanja up for their outing, he brought her a beautiful bouquet of red roses but was sweating bullets.
Tony picked Vanja up in a red sports car, and Vanja gushed about how this was a great start.
"He is not disappointing me," Vanja noted, adding how she was very impressed by Tony's effort and thoughtfulness.
Tony brought Vanja out on a boat, and he told the cameras that it was time for them to take the next step or else she'd probably walk away from him. Tony made it pretty clear that he didn't want to lose Vanja, even though he tended to be slow to open up and be vulnerable.
Tony and Vanja popped champagne on the boat, and Tony shared how his marriage failed after eight months because they weren't able to spend enough time together and their personal goals never aligned.
Tony assured Vanja that he tried counseling with his ex-wife and didn't just give up on her, which put Vanja more at ease.
Vanja let Tony know that she wanted to date a man who would put the work in and fight for her.
Vanja then confronted Tony about how he'd been living with a woman about six months prior. Vanja said Tony had invited her to Key West when he allegedly had a girlfriend the whole time and that secrecy really bothered her.
Tony admitted that he was pursuing that woman at the time, which he had every right to do since he wasn't dating Vanja.
Vanja was disappointed Tony never told her about his secret girlfriend.
"It was serious... but I only talked to her online at the time. I didn't even have a chance to meet up with her until after Key West. I didn't have to share those details with you. We were just friends at the time," Tony told Vanja.
Tony said he respected that relationship at the time and Vanja didn't "need to know" as his friend.
Vanja confessed it was still a shock to her because they were such good friends at the time. Since she had been burned in the past, Vanja was wary of Tony's "mixed messages."
"Obviously we had very different interpretations of what our relationship has been up to this point," Vanja said, adding how she was afraid to get "strung along" again.
"I would like to label this right now. I would love to be your boyfriend. So would you like to be my girlfriend?" Tony asked Vanja, clarifying what she meant to him.
"Yes!" Vanja responded with a smile. "How sweet! Finally!"
Vanja said it was "a huge change" that she was no longer single, and Tony added, "I love it!"
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino was about to fly back to Michigan, and he noted how things seemed a little off with Natalie.
Gino guessed Natalie's friends had told her that he was still talking to other women.
While Gino wanted to broach the topic with Natalie, he also didn't want to ruin the mood and potential get into a fight. He therefore let it go and tried to change the mood by bringing Natalie to an escape room.
Natalie, however, was definitely quiet during the car ride there.
"He's an idiot if he thinks my friend didn't tell me. I haven't brought it up because I'm waiting for him to tell me himself," Natalie explained in a confessional.
"So this is where we're at. We're playing a game of chicken... I need him to tell me and then we'll go from there."
Gino enjoyed testing how he and Natalie worked together, and he hoped to end his trip on a high note.
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After successfully escaping the room, Gino brought up how he'd like to commit to Natalie and only date her.
"I truly like you," Gino said.
"I like you, too. I just don't know how serious your intentions are with me. I'm not sure I have your full attention when I'm not around in-person. Will you be communicating with other women?" Natalie asked.
"I just don't want to say the wrong word," Gino replied.
Natalie was hoping Gino would've been honest and direct with her -- even if it wasn't what she wanted to hear -- but instead, he was quiet and didn't immediately respond.
Natalie therefore stormed out of the building and said she just wanted to go home, and Gino didn't understand what just happened.
Natalie explained how she didn't want to waste time if she wasn't exactly what Gino wanted.
Natalie flat out asked Gino if he could focus on her and only date her, and Gino -- who hadn't met any other women in person -- said he thought he could. However, his answer was wishy washy, and Natalie said Gino had blown it.
Once Gino left her place, he said he didn't really know where he stood with Natalie, and he admittedly felt a little uncomfortable.
SOPHIE SIERRA
Pedro met up with Sophie and Julia at a bar after Pedro and Sophie hadn't seen each other for three days.
Sophie said she liked Pedro and wanted to get to know him better; she just didn't want to rush into a relationship.
Pedro, meanwhile, vented to the cameras about how he wasn't about to beg somebody for their love. While Pedro was feeling rejected, he said he really liked Sophie and wanted to hear her out.
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Julia played "therapist" and told Pedro and Sophie that their communication was lacking.
Sophie told Pedro that she was just being real with him and didn't want to hurt him. Sophie shared how she liked how carefree and laid-back Pedro was at first.
"Now it feels like there's a lot of pressure and you're starting to be more serious and you're not being this easygoing, fun guy that you seemed to be in the beginning," Sophie explained.
Pedro apologized for coming on too strong.
"Before this trip, I was thinking we were in an exclusive relationship, but now, I understand the [timing] is not right," Pedro told the cameras.
"If she thinks we're moving too fast, I will slow down. But I want Sophie to see that we can be great together."
Julia advised the pair to just have fun, and so Sophie suggested they should go on some fun dates.
Sophie told the cameras that she would like to be in a relationship with someone again and that person "could be" Pedro -- as long as he took things her speed and remained positive about their romance.
Sophie and Pedro later went horseback riding on the beach, and Sophie gushed about how it was a great day.
Sophie said having fun with Pedro and not feeling any pressure was exactly how she'd build an attraction to him.
Sophie and Pedro ended up having their first kiss at the end of the night, and Pedro cheered on his way out. Sophie gushed about how Pedro was so hot and she had such a lovely day with him.
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COLT and CORTNEY
Cortney cried to Colt about how she felt like their relationship was a lie since he had been talking to a Brazilian woman the entire time behind her back.
Colt apologized for "being all over the place," and he admitted that his actions were "terrible" and he was "not doing well" at the moment.
Colt claimed it was breaking his heart to see her cry, but Cortney was unable to put on a brave face.
Cortney couldn't believe that Colt had been lying to her for so long and sending pictures of his penis to other women.
"I thought Colt was my happy ending -- that we were going to travel the world, get married and have kids," Cortney lamented in a confessional.
"And now, it feels like my whole future just got ripped away from me."
Colt seemingly felt guilty for causing damage to Cortney and her family's lives, and then Cortney helped Colt -- who was still in a wheelchair -- get back to his room.
Colt wished Cortney would forgive him, but he wasn't convinced he could make a relationship with a woman last forever.
"I don't know if someone can love me forever," Colt noted.
"I think people would be disappointed in me or bored of me after a while. Maybe that's why I cheat. Maybe that's why I run away. Being rejected for who you are is a lot harder than just being rejected for your actions."
Cortney helped Colt settle into bed, and she started sobbing about how sad she was.
Cortney admittedly felt torn because Colt had betrayed her as a boyfriend but it was still hard to watch Colt struggling and in pain.
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"I'm sorry I hurt you," Colt told Cortney.
"It's so sad, but yeah, I'm going to go," Cortney replied.
Cortney acknowledged that Colt was "a very manipulative person" and she didn't want to allow him to play on her empathy and reel her back in under false pretenses.
"I feel like if I don't get out of this hotel room right now, I might never leave," Cortney told the cameras.