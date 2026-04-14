'90 Day: The Single Life': Liz takes Villa romance to next level, Sophie crushes Pedro, Tony gets jealous
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/14/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Liz Woods taking her relationship with Villa to the next level, Sophie Sierra crushing Pedro Jimeno, Tony pissing off Vanja again, and Natalie trying to bring out "the beast" in Gino Palazzolo sexually during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 10 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino said "things went so well" with Natalie in Michigan that she invited him to meet her in Los Angeles and meet her teenage daughter Isabella, who is nicknamed Bella.
Gino admitted he was a little nervous about meeting Bella, but at the same time, he was excited to spend time with Natalie's family.
"I can't wait to spend time with Natalie again, because the last time we were together, not only did Natalie agree to be exclusive, we were intimate with each other for the first time," Gino revealed.
"It was rockin'! It was better than anything I've had in the last four years, that's for sure!"
Gino met Bella earlier than expected, and Bella told the cameras she was not pleased about Gino's presence because she thought she was going to get to spend some quality time with her mom.
Bella complained about Gino "hijacking" her weekend with her mom, and then Bella basically ordered Gino to carry her bags and close the car's trunk.
"What is going on with Bella? I just met her and she has this attitude with me and is being a bit rude to me," Gino lamented in a confessional. "I was expecting more of a nice initial greeting, so, I don't know, that was a little weird to me."
Bella explained to the cameras how she was still angry at Gino for "the Michigan incident," when Jasmine Pineda lashed out at her mom and Gino "didn't have a backbone" to stand up for Natalie.
"It really shaped my opinion of him," Bella noted. "I think my mom is trying to convince me that he has changed and she sees a different side of him now that they've known each other longer, but so far, I'm not impressed."
Natalie assured Gino that Bella was protective of her but definitely "not mean."
Gino wanted to have fun that weekend, but he apparently couldn't stop thinking about how Bella disliked him. Gino therefore set out to win Bella over.
Natalie then took Gino to a stripclub that played sports on the televisions, and Gino couldn't believe that was her choice of date. He seemed to appreciate how laidback and cool Natalie was turning out to be.
Natalie confirmed she and Gino finally had sex and it was "okay." She told the cameras that Gino was a little shy and she wanted him to "unleash the beast."
Natalie was therefore hoping the stripclub would bring out that side of him. She even paid for him to have a lapdance!
Natalie said she thought a woman dancing all over her man was "hot," and then they went back to their hotel.
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LIZ WOODS
Liz apologized to Villa for hurting him, but she said that her goal was to be very open with him.
"I wish you told me earlier," Villa replied, referring to Liz's potential boyfriend back home.
Liz acknowledged she was in a tricky situation because she had never anticipated falling for someone in the Dominican Republic.
Liz told Villa that she'd like to see what could happen between them, but Villa wasn't sure if he wanted to continue dating Liz when another man was still in the picture.
Liz then invited Villa back to her hotel room for a drink.
"It was never my intention to lead Villa on, but unfortunately, this is what happened," Liz told the cameras.
Once the pair got to Liz's room, she assured Villa that their time together was "not wasted time," in her opinion. Villa said he had enjoyed every moment with Liz up to that point and so he didn't want to throw it all away.
Villa, however, asked Liz to be more honest and transparent with him going forward.
Villa decided to just "make the best" of Liz's time in the Dominican Republic, and so they started to flirt and kiss.
"I'm really loving who I am when I'm with Villa, so knowing that Villa wants to see where things can go, I'm going to put my all in and, who knows, maybe Villa is who I want!" Liz shared in a confessional.
Liz proceeded to take Villa's shirt off, and the pair made out in bed. Cameras left once things were getting pretty steamy in the bedroom.
"I'm excited to see where this night can take us," Liz noted.
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VANJA GRBIC
Vanja was helping her cousin get ready for her Fourth of July party, which was also Vanja's birthday bash.
Vanja told her cousin that Tony had apologized to her and promised to communicate better. Vanja also explained how Tony was annoyed that Sanela knew all of their business.
Sanela complained that Tony should be able to answer questions without getting upset, but Vanja asked her cousin to give Tony a real chance because he deserved one, in her opinion.
Sanela decided to butt out of Vanja and Tony's conflict for the time being, but she wasn't convinced Tony would ever change and communicate better given he's already in his forties.
Tony said he and Vanja were doing so much better after their conversation and he loved seeing her smile, dance and have fun.
After Vanja blew her candles out on a birthday cake, Tony had a little surprise for his new girlfriend.
Tony gifted Vanja a silver bracelet with blue stones and silver earrings.
Tony then asked if he could spend "more time" with Vanja that night by sleeping in the same bedroom.
"We should set some expectations for both of us. Celibacy has been the story of my life. For me, being intimate with somebody is a super big deal and I want to make sure that I'm comfortable," Vanja told Tony.
"I know that it's definitely not going to be before the three-month mark -- maybe six months. I don't know."
Tony said he wanted to respect Vanja's decision but that news was not what he was expecting to hear.
Vanja and Tony got on the same page about sex in that moment.
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"I may be more cautious moving forward because who knows what might come to light about Tony next," Vanja told the cameras, adding how "friend" Tony and "boyfriend" Tony seemed to be two different people.
Vanja and Tony then took a dance class together, but Tony struggled and said he didn't know how to dance.
Vanja therefore said she was going to dance with someone else, and she asked another man to dance.
Tony said that moment made him feel "jealous" and Vanja wasn't being respectful of him.
Tony therefore interrupted Vanja's dance with another guy. Vanja accused Tony of embarrassing her, and she wondered if Tony was going to have "control issues" in their relationship.
"The fact he's projecting this insecurity on me, it's not right and I'm not going to stand for it," Vanja vented to the cameras.
"If this is how he's acting in the middle of a frickin' dance class, we might have even bigger problems than I originally thought."
KIM MENZIES
Kim revealed she had started the process of finding her daughter and also started talking to a new guy named Wayne, a 52-year-old divorced dad of three kids from the U.K.
Kim said she noticed Wayne on social media and slid into his DMs.
The pair then had their first Zoom chat on-camera, and Kim complimented the guy for being so handsome.
Kim and Wayne shared information about their children, and Kim said it was all "green flags." Kim noted how she "could feel the chemistry" with Wayne already -- but then she asked how tall he is.
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Wayne shared how he's 5'6" and so Kim probably shouldn't wear heels around him.
"And he's 5'6". F-ck!" Kim lamented.
That was clearly a turnoff for Kim, but she continued talking to him because they seemed to have so much in common.
Kim told the cameras she felt happy and "excited" Wayne might be her "person," even though he's a bit short.
"But do I really want to invest my time and money to go over to another country to have my heart broken again?" Kim questioned in a confessional.
SOPHIE SIERRA
A couple of days passed since Sophie had asked for space, and Pedro decided to take Sophie out for coffee.
Pedro told Sophie that he was missing her, but Sophie was afraid that his family hated her.
"It's just so overwhelming," Sophie admitted.
Pedro, however, reminded Sophie that everyone was drinking that night and the party was a little crazy. Pedro told Sophie that they had good chemistry and he wanted to try their relationship again.
Sophie told Pedro that she wanted to spend more time with him but there was also another local Dominican guy she planned to meet up with. Sophie said she had been honest with Pedro the whole time.
"I can't compromise what I need for what [Pedro] wants. I just can't do it," Sophie told the cameras.
Pedro told Sophie to enjoy herself on the date, but he seemed angry and cut their coffee date short.
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Sophie told the cameras that she wasn't ready for anything serious at the moment and she hoped she wasn't going to regret this decision.
"This is bullsh-t. I can see right now she doesn't care about my feelings," Pedro lamented to the cameras.
"She doesn't care about my heart. She only cares about herself. We have a few days left, and you'd rather spend time with someone you don't know rather than spend time with me?! Why? F-ck that! If he's going to make you happy, go with him."