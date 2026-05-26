'90 Day: The Single Life': Jasmine tells Gino's new girl to "run," Sophie shares dating update, Liz apologizes to Kim
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/26/2026
90 Day: The Single Life's Tell All featured Jasmine Pineda crashing the Tell All and warning Gino Palazzolo's new love interest to "run," Sophie Sierra sharing a dating update, and Liz Woods apologizing to Kim Menzies for sleeping with Jamal during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
Kim admitted she felt like she was going to throw up, and she wondered how she could trust Liz going forward. Kim didn't want to think that secrets she had been telling Liz were getting back to her son.
Colt therefore asked Liz if she used Kim to get to Jamal, and Liz yelled, "No!"
Liz also insisted that she never told Jamal anything Kim had ever told her in confidence.
LIZ WOODS
Ross asked Liz if she was happy with her choice to get engaged to Alec while her ex-boyfriend, Villa, was sitting on the stage beside her.
"Yeah, I am," Liz noted.
"But I'm going to be honest. There are days when I miss Villa. If I can be friends with him, I would. But the fact of the matter is, there is an emotional connection and he's someone I slept with. So [Alex] said, 'You can't be friends with him.'"
Liz also stopped following Villa on social media at her fiance's request.
"I miss you. You have ultimately grown to be one of my best f-cking friends. I don't know how I would've gotten through that trip without you," Liz told Villa.
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"I found a piece of me because of you, and I don't regret anything."
Liz went on to admit that she "did love" Villa, and she added, "I knew I was falling in love with you, and I want you to know that."
Villa appeared shocked and then noted how he felt the same.
"But I couldn't tell you that, of course," Villa noted.
"I don't know what would've happened if you did," Liz responded.
Alec admitted that was an "intense" exchange but he already communicated with Liz about her relationship with Villa and what might have done.
Liz confirmed that Alec treated her extremely well and she'd never find another man like him.
On her wedding plans, Liz acknowledged she was in no rush, and that she and Alec were in the process of looking for a home.
Liz revealed that her 12-year-old daughter had said, "You're not crying with this [guy]."
Liz shared how Alec wants to be a dad but he also understood the sacrifice that came with dating her.
"I am on a timeline. I would pretty much have to get pregnant right now if we want kids because I need to get a hysterectomy," Liz shared.
Ross suggested that Liz could freeze her eggs, but she noted how that would be expensive.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino said he was talking to Lexi every day for the last seven months and they definitely had a connection.
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Lexi, however, was still living with her "baby daddy."
"They are together," Gino revealed, without giving specifics as to what that meant.
Gino said he didn't think Lexi and her baby daddy were sleeping in the same bed yet she didn't want to break her family up.
The entire 90 Day: The Single Life cast agreed Gino made a big mistake by dumping Natalie.
"I did not break up with Natalie because of Lexi," Gino insisted.
Gino, however, was apparently talking to Lexi while he was dating Natalie.
Gino claimed he was "just friends" with Lexi when he was dating Natalie, but Gino disagreed. Gino said he wasn't intimate with Lexi during his romance with Natalie, but Colt accused him of cheating.
"I talked to Natalie. You made her self-worth go down so much, and I went through that with [Usman Umar]," Kim yelled at Gino.
"It's terrible that men like you make us feel this way. You're a piece of sh-t for that. It's the games you play with these women! You are a piece of sh-t!... You are over 50! Get your sh-t together, seriously!"
Gino's estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda, then joined the Tell All.
Jasmine said Gino needed to, "for once, act his age and take some accountability."
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Jasmine called Gino "pathetic," and she said she could see some of her herself in Natalie.
"You treat all women horribly," Jasmine told Gino.
Jasmine said she anticipated all of Gino's moves and decisions on The Single Life based on how he had treated her during their relationship.
Gino shouted at Jasmine for using him for a green card, saying she "never intended" to be with him long-term and she used him.
"You are useless," Jasmine countered.
In terms of Jasmine's daughter Matilda, Jasmine repeated how her boyfriend Matt is the father.
"But the birth certificate is not going to be enough for the judge to determine paternity. We have to go through DNA and all that stuff," Jasmine said.
Gino said his attorney had told him that they were going to disestablish paternity in Florida because Jasmine welcomed the child in Florida.
"And since Jasmine agrees I'm not the father of the child, it's just a paperwork thing," Gino noted.
Lexi then joined the Tell All via Zoom, and Lexi confirmed that she had a strong connection with Gino. Lexi defended Gino and said it's not fair to judge a person based on a toxic relationship he'd been in.
Lexi said Gino was acting very sweet and respectful to her.
Lexi confirmed that she was sleeping in a separate room from her baby daddy and they were not having sex. But Lexi said she was also not in a committed relationship with Gino.
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Jasmine asked Lexi if she has "daddy issues," before adding, "Because I do, and that's what made me so obsessed with this man."
Jasmine warned Lexi that she felt so lonely and unsupported in her relationship with Gino. Jasmine said she fell for a fake version of Gino -- a charming and sympathetic version of him.
"He lacks empathy, affection or anything once he has you," Jasmine warned Lexi. "From the bottom of my heart, protect yourself. I don't want you to go through this. You can do so much better."
Lexi said Gino was being very kind to her, but Jasmine insisted it wasn't going to last.
Jasmine ultimately told Lexi to "run," and she said watching Gino date other women on The Single Life gave her so much closure. Jasmine concluded that she was going to pray for Gino.
During a break from taping, Jasmine asked Gino to admit one mistake he had made, and Gino replied, "Marrying you."
Hearing this response apparently made Kim sick and angry.
CORTNEY REARDANZ
Cortney said she blocked Colt a while ago. Cortney said while she thought she was Colt's girlfriend, they only got to third base and he was messaging women most of the time they were together.
Colt explained how he was isolated from everything he knew and didn't have anything while living at Cortney's parents' home.
Colt claimed he was happy for Cortney and her new engagement to Phillip.
"But if you want my humble opinion, I don't think they would be a good couple," Colt said.
Cortney said she loved that Phillip didn't cheat on her and she could depend on him. She said he's generous, funny, smart and more.
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Cortney said she didn't find out Phillip's age until they already started dating. She thought he was in his fifties while Phillip thought she was in her forties or fifties.
Cortney shared how she's not sure if she wants children but Phillip will be fine with whatever she decides.
Colt claimed, "I felt like I had to buy your love," but Cortney argued that Colt was living rent-free in her home and she did so much for him.
The cast said Colt wasn't appreciative of everything Cortney had done for him, but he disagreed and told Cortney, "I'm very grateful for what you did. I'm sorry I lied to you. I regret that. I made a terrible mistake and I'm sorry I hurt you."
Cortney expressed relief that she's no longer stuck with Colt, and she said her breakup with Colt was a blessing in disguise because it brought her to Phillip.
Phillip then admitted that Colt had caused problems in his relationship with Cortney for a couple of months. Cortney said Phillip got jealous and they temporarily broke up because of Colt.
When Phillip and Cortney were broken up, Cortney apparently invited Colt to her birthday to Mexico.
Cortney clarified how she had invited a bunch of people from 90 Day: Hunt for Love to her birthday party, and then a disagreement broke out over whether Cortney had invited Colt to sleep in her hotel room.
Cortney said a whole bunch of people were going to sleep in the same room, but Colt seemed to think it was a private invitation just for him.
The cast was surprised to hear that Cortney included Colt -- whom Vanja dubbed "a douche" -- but Cortney pointed out how they were friends first.
Phillip said Cortney crossed a line by doing this, but Cortney said Phillip was also dating other people at this time and they went through a lot of growing pains.
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Phillip insisted that he didn't feel threatened by Colt at all, and that Cortney just felt sorry for him.
Colt apologized to Cortney for talking to Diana behind her back, but he promised that he never used her or took advantage of her.
Diana ended up breaking down about how she probably couldn't stay with Colt if he had been communicating with another woman in Canada about wanting to sleep with her.
Colt's new girlfriend Diana joined the Tell All via Zoom, and Diana admitted that she couldn't really trust Colt.
"A few weeks ago, another woman reached out from Canada saying that Colt was trying to f-ck her and was begging her to come f-ck him," Cortney announced.
Colt said he never did any of that, but Cortney had the screenshot as evidence.
Colt insisted that he wasn't cheating on Diana, but Diana didn't know what to believe and appeared to be very sad.
"I try to trust him because I love him," Diana announced. "But I'm worrying every day about it because I think it's hard to trust him. But sometimes I look at him and see a good side."
Colt told Diana that he was trying to be a better man for her and that he loved her. Colt promised to continue working on their trust, and Cortney advised Colt to do right by Diana because she had already tolerated so much.
Diana cried and told Colt to leave her alone, but Colt begged Diana to have patience with him and allow him to prove that he was going to be faithful to her.
Colt insisted he couldn't cheat on a woman he loved again after what happened with Cortney.
SOPHIE SIERRA
Sophie accused Pedro of sabotaging their relationship. She said they could've ended up in a committed relationship had Pedro been more trusting and understanding.
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Sophie revealed she was dating somebody at the moment, a man named Jordan or Jay.
Sophie smiled about her international model of a boyfriend, and she confirmed, "It's pretty serious. He lives in Arizona but he's moving to L.A., actually, this month."
Sophie shared how Jay was going to move in with her just for a month until he found a place of his own.
"But I'm not going to be doing anything for him! He'll be paying my rent and buying groceries," Sophie said.
Pedro later joked about how he "dodged a bullet" with Sophie and was very happy with his new girlfriend Valentina.
Pedro said he thought Valentina was "The One" for him.