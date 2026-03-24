'90 Day: The Single Life': Gino takes Natalie romance to "next level," Kim comes clean, Sophie fights with Pedro's sister
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/24/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Gino Palazzolo taking the next step in his relationship with Natalie, Kim Menzies finally coming clean to her son, and Sophie Sierra fighting with Pedro Jimeno's sister Nicole during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 7 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
SOPHIE SIERRA
Sophie and Pedro were shown having an awesome date in the previous episode, and so Pedro was about to bring Sophie to his little sister Nicole's birthday party.
Sophie was nervous that Pedro's sister and mother wouldn't like her, and she asked, "What did I get myself into?"
Pedro acknowledged that his immediate family could be "savage" and so he just hoped for the best.
Nicole almost immediately called Sophie out for causing her brother's "suffering" at the moment, and Sophie called her "unhinged."
Pedro introduced Sophie to his mother Lidia as his friend, and Lidia confessed that Sophie looked like a "normal" woman -- nothing "grand."
Lidia said Pedro clearly had a type but there probably wasn't anything in Sophie's head.
Lidia also announced to the party that Sophie wasn't sold on Pedro yet because the pair hadn't slept together. Lidia suggested that Pedro would win her over that way, which shocked Sophie and embarrassed Pedro.
Sophie told the cameras that Lidia was "crazy" and this whole party was "a lot." Sophie said there was only so much disrespect she could take from the women in Pedro's life, but Pedro promised to be there for her.
When Sophie and Lidia got to talk alone, Sophie revealed that she was still legally married, and that raised a big red flag for Lidia, who didn't think that was right.
Sophie thought Pedro's family was trying to "sabotage" any chance he had to find a woman and be happy.
After everyone enjoyed cake and dancing at Nicole's party, Nicole told Sophie that Pedro was "totally in love" with her.
Sophie corrected Nicole by saying Pedro just liked her a lot, but Nicole said she knew her brother and could see the sparkle in his eye.
Nicole admitted she was "really concerned" about Sophie's pending divorce and how she tended to be hot and cold with Pedro.
"I don't want to see him suffering," Nicole said.
"His sister and mother shouldn't have anything to do with his relationship. It's kind of weird," Sophie argued, adding how the women in Pedro's life were going to scare her away.
Sophie accused Nicole of being too involved in her brother's love life.
The conversation escalated into a yelling match with a lot of hostility.
Nicole claimed that Sophie's mother didn't love her if she didn't have a say in any of Sophie's romantic relationships. As the fight continued, Sophie called Pedro's mother and sister "weirdos."
KIM MENZIES
Kim and her son Jamal were on their way to meet her other son Larry and his family in San Diego. Kim had put Larry up for adoption, and the pair had only seen them once before in North Carolina.
"But we talk, video chat or text once a week, and the video chats with his son are probably my favorite thing. He's obsessed with my cats, and it's really become a special part of my life," Kim shared with the cameras.
Jamal asked Kim to "stay strong" when talking to her son, but Kim was admittedly anxious and scared.
"I've had a couple panic attacks and I've cried a lot of tears because I'm like, 'How am I going to tell this guy that he has, not just Jamal, but he has a sister too, who I also placed for adoption?'" Kim questioned.
Kim didn't have much information about her daughter because it was a closed adoption, and so she didn't know how Larry was going to react or what he was going to think about her.
"I don't even know her name, but it's not fair to him that I've been holding all of this in," Kim said in a confessional.
"I just have to release it and let it go. I can't live like this anymore. I just can't do it."
Jamal also said he felt guilty about hiding something from Larry while they were getting to know each other better.
Kim and Jamal reunited with Larry, his wife and their two kids, and Kim was clearly ecstatic to see her grandkids.
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Kim was afraid she could lose everything by telling the truth, but she knew it was time to be honest.
While enjoying snacks at a picnic table by the water, Kim broke down into tears and told Larry that she had something to tell him.
"I have another daughter that I put up for adoption," Kim revealed. "It's your sister. Please don't hate me! This is so f-cking hard and I don't think anybody could understand. I wanted to talk to you face to face."
Kim cried about how she had lied for so long, and Larry asked Kim to explain her situation at the time.
Kim shared how she welcomed her daughter by herself and the man in her life at the time didn't care about her.
"I'm not going to hate you," Larry assured his mother, before adding, "You're not a bad person."
Kim acknowledged how she had made "some bad decisions" to her past, and then her grandson gave her a big hug.
Larry said it was crazy to learn he has a younger sister and it was "shocking" Kim had kept this secret for so long.
But Larry didn't seem mad, and he pointed out how he'd never take his life or his family for granted.
The family hugged it out, and it was apparent Kim felt so much relief and happiness. Kim said she finally felt "free" and the next thing she had to do was find her daughter so they could meet.
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GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino said he had made "a huge mistake" with Natalie because he didn't want to be talking to a bunch of girls.
"I really want to find someone that I can settle down with, and I truly believe Natalie might be The One," Gino explained in a confessional.
"So I invited her to visit me in Michigan, and after some persuading, she agreed. So I'm going all in on Natalie, and we'll see how it goes."
Natalie told the cameras that she really thought she was done with Gino but she decided to forgive him because they never agreed to be in an exclusive relationship. Natalie admitted she may have overreacted in Washington, D.C.
After Gino left D.C., Natalie said Gino was being more honest and transparent with her.
"There's just something about Gino -- you can't stay mad at him for too long," Natalie quipped.
Gino took Natalie to the riverfront, and Gino gushed about how she brought out a playful side to him that he wasn't used to.
"There's something important I actually want to tell you today. So, I decided that, well, what I want to do is I don't want to speak to any other women anymore. I want to focus on you and our relationship," Gino told Natalie.
Gino said if he continued to talk to other women, he'd probably lose her -- and he didn't want to lose her.
Natalie didn't expect this to come out of Gino's mouth, and so she admitted that she was "skeptical" but "excited."
Gino seemed happy to step up "to the next level" with Natalie and take their romance more seriously.
Over lunch that day with Gino's Uncle Marco, Gino revealed how he always wanted a child of his own, and he asked Natalie if she'd be open to it.
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Natalie said they needed to slow down and take their time. She also worried that ship had "sailed" due to her age.
When Gino went to the bathroom, Uncle Marco confirmed for Natalie that Gino no longer had feelings for Jasmine and wanted to be in a committed relationship.