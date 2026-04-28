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'90 Day: The Single Life': Gino dumps Natalie, Colt begs for Cortney back, Kim meets Wayne, and Sophie kisses a new guy

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/28/2026



90 Day: The Single Life featured Gino Palazzolo dumping Natalie,



ADVERTISEMENT The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes



The show also stars



TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.



Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.





KIM MENZIES Kim and her son Jamal touched down in London, England, where she planned to meet her new love interest, Wayne.



Kim said Jamal is a "great judge of character," and so he'd prevent her from falling head over heels too quickly and making bad decisions.



Kim wished Jamal had accompanied her on her trip to meet Usman because she said he would've saved her a lot of time and heartbreak.



But before meeting Wayne, the pair did some sightseeing at Windsor Castle.



When Kim and Jamal arrived at their hotel, Kim received a huge flower bouquet and Jamal received a hat from Wayne. Kim thought the gesture was very sweet, as a man had apparently never bought her flowers before.



But Kim was going to approach this relationship carefully; and she said she wasn't going to let Wayne determine her worth.



Kim and Wayne then finally met in person, and she called him "so cute" and "handsome." She also said his height wasn't a problem and she could tell he was genuinely happy to see her and spend time with her.



Wayne told the cameras that Kim had a nice smile and was even prettier in person than on video.

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"I feel like a sexual spark could happen, we just need to get to know each other a little better first before we just jump into bed," Wayne told the cameras.



Wayne took Kim on a romantic train ride where they enjoyed tea and scones, and she decided to have fun and let go.



Kim said she couldn't imagine the date going any better and Wayne was everything she had hoped for. She said he was an attentive gentleman but the real test was going to be his meeting with Jamal the next day.





CORTNEY REARDANZ Cortney was shown picking Colt up from the airport, and she called seeing him again "torture."



Cortney admitted she had an "internal conflict" going on in which her brain and her heart were telling her different things.



"My heart cares about him and is like, 'Oh, this is my sweet Colt, my best friend who I took care of and who was always there for me.' But then my mind is like, 'This lying, cheating, manipulative son of a b-tch!'" Cortney admitted to the cameras.



When the pair reunited, they shared a hug, and Cortney even brought Colt flowers.



Cortney had also made a sign that read "Coltee" along with a red "A," making a reference to The Scarlet Letter.



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During the drive to Colt's hotel, Colt asked Cortney how she was doing, and she said she was dating quite a bit.



"Cortney still hasn't left my mind, but seeing her again makes me feel a lot of emotions. There's just a lot of feelings that I have for her, and I've realized I would love to be with her again," Colt shared in a confessional.



Cortney asked Colt if he planned to move to Brazil to be with Diana, and he replied, "No, I plan on running away from all my problems until I end up in the land of milk and honey."



When Cortney asked Colt if he had slept with Diana in Brazil, he replied, "I can't say I didn't do that."



"Well," Cortney replied, "I'm glad your d-ck worked for her."



Cortney believed in that moment that she was "the issue" and the reason why Colt couldn't get it up in bed. She said it clearly wasn't because of Colt's pain or injury and so that really hurt her.



Colt then begged Cortney to go out to dinner with him, and she reluctantly agreed for a free steak.



Colt admitted to the cameras that he missed Cortney a lot and his chemistry with Diana didn't compare to his connection with Cortney.



"I want Cortney to know that I still love her and I made a mistake and I'm sorry for that," Colt told the cameras.



Cortney asked Colt if he was exclusive with Diana, and Colt revealed that Diana didn't trust him and they had fought a couple of times.



Cortney told Colt that they needed to keep boundaries between them so things wouldn't get romantic again, but then Colt decided to open up his heart to her.



"Despite everything that has happened, I still have a lot of feelings for you -- a lot of emotions for you," Colt told Cortney.



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Cortney couldn't believe that Colt wanted her back after he just had sex with another girl in Brazil. Cortney complained about how Colt had no shame.



Cortney said she was tired of crying and thinking about Colt being with Diana. Colt apologized for lying to Cortney and for hurting her, but he insisted, "Everything I felt for you was real."



"I wish I could believe you. I'm going to be there for you, but it's only going to be as friends," Cortney said.



Cortney told the cameras that she couldn't get sucked into Colt's web of lies and deceit again because she'd probably get even more hurt. She insisted that she was "never" going to give him another chance.



"I don't want to get duped by another lying, cheating, selfish man again," Cortney concluded.





SOPHIE SIERRA Sophie explained how she didn't want to jump into another relationship following her divorce from Rob Warne.



Sophie therefore headed to a date with a man named Bryan whom she had met on a dating app and been chatting with for several days.



Sophie said Bryan was "just as cute in real life as he was in his photos."



Sophie said this is exactly what she should be doing -- having fun and experiencing new things in her twenties.



Bryan shared how Sophie was his type and she loved the way she dressed for her body type. He confirmed he was attracted to her, and then the pair shared some drinks and some laughs.



At one point, Bryan took off his shirt for Sophie, who responded by gushing, "Oh wow! It's muy bien."



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Bryan told Sophie she was "exactly" what he'd been hoping for.



"But the conversation didn't really flow and there wasn't much of a connection, other than the physical, obviously," Sophie confessed to the cameras.



"Sometimes Pedro just needs some time to calm down and think things through. So I'm hoping he just kind of gets over himself and sees this is really nothing to get mad about. I hope I haven't pushed him away with this."





GINO PALAZZOLO About a month after Gino's trip to Los Angeles with Natalie, Gino lamented about how Natalie's daughter Bella didn't like him.



Natalie had given Bella the power to reject their relationship, and so Gino admitted that scared him and could ruin everything.



Gino then Zoom chatted with Natalie, and she admitted that she had allowed Gino to meet her daughter "too soon" and that was her own fault.



Bella had only seen Natalie in one toxic relationship after another, and so Natalie said she understood why Bella had her doubts about Gino.



"If Gino makes an effort to show her that he is serious about me and that he really does want a second chance, I know that she would come around. But it's not going to happen overnight," Natalie explained in a confessional.



Gino told Natalie that she's a kind person with a big heart whom he really liked.



"But I feel like you and I make really good friends, and that we could be good friends together," Gino said.



"So are you breaking this off?" Natalie asked.



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Gino explained to the cameras how he had pictured a life with Natalie and was really excited about the idea of having a future with her and becoming a part of her family.



"That might've made it okay if I never have my own kids," Gino shared with the cameras.



"But even if Natalie and I stayed together, I don't think Bella would've given me the chance to have a relationship with her. Realizing that hurts, and I don't want to put my heart and energy into something that could be pulled up out from underneath me at any moment."



Natalie said she understood how Gino felt and she didn't want to try to force things in any way.



Natalie told Gino that she cared about him and wanted him to be happy, but she also seemed disappointed that he "didn't want to put in the work."



Natalie didn't think Gino had "the emotional maturity" to date her seriously, and she said she was "done with mediocre men" and "the bare minimum" in relationships.



Natalie admitted she had set the bar low for herself and she "100 percent" deserved "better than Gino."



Gino apparently felt sad after the breakup, but he hoped Natalie would want to remain friends with him.





VANJA GRBIC Vanja had been traveling Europe for about a week, and she said everything was going well with Tony until the prior night.



Vanja said she had made it a priority to stay connected with Tony but he got upset one night that she was going out with a friend to listen to a DJ in Ibiza.



Vanja therefore Zoom chatted with Tony because she said she wasn't going to allow him to put a damper on the rest of her trip.



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"I just felt like you just wanted to be single again and party and dance all night. That, to me, is not what I signed up for when we started dating. Communication should be intact when you go out," Tony told Vanja.



Vanja asked Tony if she's trustworthy, and Tony couldn't answer that.



Vanja said it wasn't okay for Tony to "blow up" every time they were apart, but he didn't view things the same way.



"He's the one who had a secret girlfriend. He's the one who dropped me off and went to a bar by himself, but I have been nothing but transparent," Vanja vented in a confessional.



Vanja told Tony that she was trying her best in their relationship to make him feel like a priority.



Vanja, who said she's a very social person who loves adventure, admitted Tony was going to "have to change fast" if he wanted to be with her long-term.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS 90 Day: The Single Life featured Gino Palazzolo dumping Natalie, Colt Johnson begging for Cortney Reardanz to give him another chance, Kim meeting Wayne in England, and Sophie kissing a new man during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson , a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.The show also stars Pedro Jimeno , a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.Kim and her son Jamal touched down in London, England, where she planned to meet her new love interest, Wayne.Kim said Jamal is a "great judge of character," and so he'd prevent her from falling head over heels too quickly and making bad decisions.Kim wished Jamal had accompanied her on her trip to meet Usman because she said he would've saved her a lot of time and heartbreak.But before meeting Wayne, the pair did some sightseeing at Windsor Castle.When Kim and Jamal arrived at their hotel, Kim received a huge flower bouquet and Jamal received a hat from Wayne. Kim thought the gesture was very sweet, as a man had apparently never bought her flowers before.But Kim was going to approach this relationship carefully; and she said she wasn't going to let Wayne determine her worth.Kim and Wayne then finally met in person, and she called him "so cute" and "handsome." She also said his height wasn't a problem and she could tell he was genuinely happy to see her and spend time with her.Wayne told the cameras that Kim had a nice smile and was even prettier in person than on video."I feel like a sexual spark could happen, we just need to get to know each other a little better first before we just jump into bed," Wayne told the cameras.Wayne took Kim on a romantic train ride where they enjoyed tea and scones, and she decided to have fun and let go.Kim said she couldn't imagine the date going any better and Wayne was everything she had hoped for. She said he was an attentive gentleman but the real test was going to be his meeting with Jamal the next day.Cortney was shown picking Colt up from the airport, and she called seeing him again "torture."Cortney admitted she had an "internal conflict" going on in which her brain and her heart were telling her different things."My heart cares about him and is like, 'Oh, this is my sweet Colt, my best friend who I took care of and who was always there for me.' But then my mind is like, 'This lying, cheating, manipulative son of a b-tch!'" Cortney admitted to the cameras.When the pair reunited, they shared a hug, and Cortney even brought Colt flowers.Cortney had also made a sign that read "Coltee" along with a red "A," making a reference to The Scarlet Letter.Colt said he had traveled to Brazil and had a great time with Diana. He noted how their chemistry was strong and his trip was successful, but Diana was apparently pissed about him returning to Orlando where Cortney lived and planned to help him out.During the drive to Colt's hotel, Colt asked Cortney how she was doing, and she said she was dating quite a bit."Cortney still hasn't left my mind, but seeing her again makes me feel a lot of emotions. There's just a lot of feelings that I have for her, and I've realized I would love to be with her again," Colt shared in a confessional.Cortney asked Colt if he planned to move to Brazil to be with Diana, and he replied, "No, I plan on running away from all my problems until I end up in the land of milk and honey."When Cortney asked Colt if he had slept with Diana in Brazil, he replied, "I can't say I didn't do that.""Well," Cortney replied, "I'm glad your d-ck worked for her."Cortney believed in that moment that she was "the issue" and the reason why Colt couldn't get it up in bed. She said it clearly wasn't because of Colt's pain or injury and so that really hurt her.Colt then begged Cortney to go out to dinner with him, and she reluctantly agreed for a free steak.Colt admitted to the cameras that he missed Cortney a lot and his chemistry with Diana didn't compare to his connection with Cortney."I want Cortney to know that I still love her and I made a mistake and I'm sorry for that," Colt told the cameras.Cortney asked Colt if he was exclusive with Diana, and Colt revealed that Diana didn't trust him and they had fought a couple of times.Cortney told Colt that they needed to keep boundaries between them so things wouldn't get romantic again, but then Colt decided to open up his heart to her."Despite everything that has happened, I still have a lot of feelings for you -- a lot of emotions for you," Colt told Cortney."I love you, Cortney, and I promise you that I'm not going to disappoint you again."Cortney couldn't believe that Colt wanted her back after he just had sex with another girl in Brazil. Cortney complained about how Colt had no shame.Cortney said she was tired of crying and thinking about Colt being with Diana. Colt apologized for lying to Cortney and for hurting her, but he insisted, "Everything I felt for you was real.""I wish I could believe you. I'm going to be there for you, but it's only going to be as friends," Cortney said.Cortney told the cameras that she couldn't get sucked into Colt's web of lies and deceit again because she'd probably get even more hurt. She insisted that she was "never" going to give him another chance."I don't want to get duped by another lying, cheating, selfish man again," Cortney concluded.Sophie explained how she didn't want to jump into another relationship following her divorce from Rob Warne.Sophie therefore headed to a date with a man named Bryan whom she had met on a dating app and been chatting with for several days.Sophie said Bryan was "just as cute in real life as he was in his photos."Sophie said this is exactly what she should be doing -- having fun and experiencing new things in her twenties.Bryan shared how Sophie was his type and she loved the way she dressed for her body type. He confirmed he was attracted to her, and then the pair shared some drinks and some laughs.At one point, Bryan took off his shirt for Sophie, who responded by gushing, "Oh wow! It's muy bien."Sophie thought it was cute that Bryan was nervous on their date, and the pair ended up making out.Bryan told Sophie she was "exactly" what he'd been hoping for."But the conversation didn't really flow and there wasn't much of a connection, other than the physical, obviously," Sophie confessed to the cameras."Sometimes Pedro just needs some time to calm down and think things through. So I'm hoping he just kind of gets over himself and sees this is really nothing to get mad about. I hope I haven't pushed him away with this."About a month after Gino's trip to Los Angeles with Natalie, Gino lamented about how Natalie's daughter Bella didn't like him.Natalie had given Bella the power to reject their relationship, and so Gino admitted that scared him and could ruin everything.Gino then Zoom chatted with Natalie, and she admitted that she had allowed Gino to meet her daughter "too soon" and that was her own fault.Bella had only seen Natalie in one toxic relationship after another, and so Natalie said she understood why Bella had her doubts about Gino."If Gino makes an effort to show her that he is serious about me and that he really does want a second chance, I know that she would come around. But it's not going to happen overnight," Natalie explained in a confessional.Gino told Natalie that she's a kind person with a big heart whom he really liked."But I feel like you and I make really good friends, and that we could be good friends together," Gino said."So are you breaking this off?" Natalie asked."As far as this boyfriend/girlfriend kind of thing, I don't think that's for us," Gino said.Gino explained to the cameras how he had pictured a life with Natalie and was really excited about the idea of having a future with her and becoming a part of her family."That might've made it okay if I never have my own kids," Gino shared with the cameras."But even if Natalie and I stayed together, I don't think Bella would've given me the chance to have a relationship with her. Realizing that hurts, and I don't want to put my heart and energy into something that could be pulled up out from underneath me at any moment."Natalie said she understood how Gino felt and she didn't want to try to force things in any way.Natalie told Gino that she cared about him and wanted him to be happy, but she also seemed disappointed that he "didn't want to put in the work."Natalie didn't think Gino had "the emotional maturity" to date her seriously, and she said she was "done with mediocre men" and "the bare minimum" in relationships.Natalie admitted she had set the bar low for herself and she "100 percent" deserved "better than Gino."Gino apparently felt sad after the breakup, but he hoped Natalie would want to remain friends with him.Vanja had been traveling Europe for about a week, and she said everything was going well with Tony until the prior night.Vanja said she had made it a priority to stay connected with Tony but he got upset one night that she was going out with a friend to listen to a DJ in Ibiza.Vanja therefore Zoom chatted with Tony because she said she wasn't going to allow him to put a damper on the rest of her trip.Vanja said Tony's controlling ways embarrassed her in front of her cousin, and Tony complained about how Vanja's brief check-ins weren't enough for him."I just felt like you just wanted to be single again and party and dance all night. That, to me, is not what I signed up for when we started dating. Communication should be intact when you go out," Tony told Vanja.Vanja asked Tony if she's trustworthy, and Tony couldn't answer that.Vanja said it wasn't okay for Tony to "blow up" every time they were apart, but he didn't view things the same way."He's the one who had a secret girlfriend. He's the one who dropped me off and went to a bar by himself, but I have been nothing but transparent," Vanja vented in a confessional.Vanja told Tony that she was trying her best in their relationship to make him feel like a priority.Vanja, who said she's a very social person who loves adventure, admitted Tony was going to "have to change fast" if he wanted to be with her long-term. 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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