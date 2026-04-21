90 Day: The Single Life featured Natalie's daughter calling Gino Palazzolo "a spineless loser," Vanja Grbic dubbing Tony "a control freak," and Cortney Reardanz admitting Colt Johnson had "a crazy power" over her during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.

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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.

TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.

Below is what happened on Episode 11 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.


GINO PALAZZOLO

Gino told Natalie that his lap dance at the stripclub was amazing and the pair "had some real fun" once they got home.

"I was horny and excited... I unleashed the beast last night!" Gino told Natalie while she was still in bed.

"You were a wild and crazy man," Natalie quipped.

Gino revealed that the sex was "so much better" than the first time because Natalie's freaky side took all of his anxiety away.

"I had no problem throwing my hat off and getting down!" Gino told the cameras.

Natalie and Gino then planned to meet up with Natalie's twin brother Nick and daughter Bella. She was hoping everyone could let their guard down and have fun.

"My feelings for Gino are getting stronger, and I really need everyone in my family, especially Bella, to be onboard," Natalie shared in a confessional.

Nick admitted he had thought Natalie was "crazy" for dating Gino again after how he had treated her in the past. He predicted this relationship was going to be a disaster like Natalie's previous romances.

Bella also didn't show up for the gathering at all.

Natalie and Nick took Gino to a drag queen show, and then Nick explained to the couple how Bella didn't want to spend time with Gino.

"She's told me she does not like him," Nick announced of Bella. "You're still married and your ex attacks Natalie. That's ridiculous."

Gino told Nick that they didn't have to deal with Jasmine anymore, but Nick was clearly still skeptical of him.

Natalie understood that Bella wanted to look out for her, but she hoped her daughter would give Gino a chance.

"She comes first," Natalie noted. "Bella has never seen me happy with a man in my entire life. They're toxic, they're liars... I had an ex who was a serial cheater -- and I knew it."

Nick warned Gino that he'd have to win Bella over and it wouldn't be an easy task.

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Natalie later called Bella to see what she was feeling, and Bella called Gino "a troll" as well as "a spineless loser."

Bella pointed out how Gino had disrespected her in Michigan and she wasn't going to support this romance.

Gino was disappointed that Bella had judged him so harshly based on one unfortunate incident.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Natalie told Gino that her feelings for him hadn't changed but she really needed her daughter's blessing in order to continue their relationship.

"She is my No. 1 priority," Natalie explained to Gino, adding how she felt like "a failure" as a parent.

Natalie wanted Bella to know that she could be in a healthy relationship, but she had some work to do.

Gino said that Bella's feelings about him were ruining the dream that he had for his life.


VANJA GRBIC

Vanja was angry that Tony had interrupted her dance with another man and was acting controlling at their dance class.

Tony seemed worried about Vanja going to Ibiza without him, and that angered Vanja.

Vanja insisted she'd never cheat on him and she should be allowed to dance with whomever she wanted.

"Tony is projecting his own insecurity on me, and I'm really hurt by that. I don't think I deserve it," Vanja told the cameras.

Tony said Vanja's behavior wasn't appropriate for being in a relationship and that she needed to learn how to compromise. But Vanja vented about how she's a grown woman who could make her own decisions.

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"It's very easy to fall in love with your dance partner," Tony noted.

Vanja told Tony that she didn't have "nefarious intentions in mind," and so Tony just told her to enjoy Ibiza.

"What, now you're threatening me? You obviously don't trust me and I'm going home!" Vanja snapped.

Vanja complained that Tony was "acting like a control freak" and it was totally unacceptable. Vanja said she was capable of dancing with a man without having sex with him.

Vanja said Tony's reaction to her dancing with another guy really scared her.

Vanja and Tony were ultimately able to admit their fault in the situation and patch things up, but Vanja was heading to the airport for a two-week trip.

Tony had no idea if things were going to be alright once Vanja returned, and he confessed that he'd be absolutely devastated if he lost Vanja.


CORTNEY REARDANZ

Cortney was shown grocery shopping with her parents, and she told them that she had talked to Colt on the phone. He apparently called her from Brazil, where he had planned to meet up with the other woman, Diana, in his life.

Doctors had told Colt that the ligaments in his knee needed to be replaced and so he needed to have another surgery.

Since a doctor in Orlando accepted his health insurance, Cortney revealed that Colt was coming back.

Cortney's parents said Colt was definitely not going to stay at their house, and Cortney agreed.

Cortney, however, told her parents that she was going to pick up Colt from the airport and get him settled in a hotel.

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RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Cortney acknowledged seeing Colt again was "going to be torture" because they had "a really strong connection" and were still bonded.

"I feel responsible for him," Cortney noted. "But I think he's going to lie and keep lying... How can I be with somebody I don't trust?"

Cortney's parents worried that Colt was going to use their daughter again, but she promised that she was going to leave Colt in her past.

"But the truth is, I don't know what I'm going to feel when I see him... I feel Colt has some type of crazy power over me, and I don't really trust myself with him," Cortney told the cameras.


KIM MENZIES

Kim was shown decorating for Christmas with Jamal and her other son Larry via Zoom.

Kim then revealed to her sons that she wanted to meet the man she was talking to in England named Wayne. Kim said she liked this guy a lot but had learned from her mistakes with Usman.

Jamal didn't like the idea of Kim flying to England by herself, and so Kim invited him to go with her.

During Kim and Jamal's Zoom chat with Larry, Kim revealed the adoption agency she worked with had a letter from Kim's daughter when she was six years old. It was dated November 1998.

Kim said she never received this letter because she had traveled a lot when serving in the military.

Kim learned her daughter was happy and healthy -- and that she had a vegetable garden. Kim was also told that her daughter went to a private school and had an excellent vocabulary.

Kim felt like her daughter was "more real" in that moment, and she felt relief that she had done what was best for Larry and her daughter.

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RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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