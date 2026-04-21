'90 Day: The Single Life': Gino's called a "spinless loser," Vanja worries Tony's a "control freak," Cortney plans Colt reunion
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/21/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Natalie's daughter calling Gino Palazzolo "a spineless loser," Vanja Grbic dubbing Tony "a control freak," and Cortney Reardanz admitting Colt Johnson had "a crazy power" over her during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
Nick admitted he had thought Natalie was "crazy" for dating Gino again after how he had treated her in the past. He predicted this relationship was going to be a disaster like Natalie's previous romances.
Bella also didn't show up for the gathering at all.
Natalie and Nick took Gino to a drag queen show, and then Nick explained to the couple how Bella didn't want to spend time with Gino.
"She's told me she does not like him," Nick announced of Bella. "You're still married and your ex attacks Natalie. That's ridiculous."
Gino told Nick that they didn't have to deal with Jasmine anymore, but Nick was clearly still skeptical of him.
Natalie understood that Bella wanted to look out for her, but she hoped her daughter would give Gino a chance.
"She comes first," Natalie noted. "Bella has never seen me happy with a man in my entire life. They're toxic, they're liars... I had an ex who was a serial cheater -- and I knew it."
Nick warned Gino that he'd have to win Bella over and it wouldn't be an easy task.
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Natalie later called Bella to see what she was feeling, and Bella called Gino "a troll" as well as "a spineless loser."
Bella pointed out how Gino had disrespected her in Michigan and she wasn't going to support this romance.
Gino was disappointed that Bella had judged him so harshly based on one unfortunate incident.
Natalie told Gino that her feelings for him hadn't changed but she really needed her daughter's blessing in order to continue their relationship.
"She is my No. 1 priority," Natalie explained to Gino, adding how she felt like "a failure" as a parent.
Natalie wanted Bella to know that she could be in a healthy relationship, but she had some work to do.
Gino said that Bella's feelings about him were ruining the dream that he had for his life.
VANJA GRBIC
Vanja was angry that Tony had interrupted her dance with another man and was acting controlling at their dance class.
Tony seemed worried about Vanja going to Ibiza without him, and that angered Vanja.
Vanja insisted she'd never cheat on him and she should be allowed to dance with whomever she wanted.
"Tony is projecting his own insecurity on me, and I'm really hurt by that. I don't think I deserve it," Vanja told the cameras.
Tony said Vanja's behavior wasn't appropriate for being in a relationship and that she needed to learn how to compromise. But Vanja vented about how she's a grown woman who could make her own decisions.
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"It's very easy to fall in love with your dance partner," Tony noted.
Vanja told Tony that she didn't have "nefarious intentions in mind," and so Tony just told her to enjoy Ibiza.
"What, now you're threatening me? You obviously don't trust me and I'm going home!" Vanja snapped.
Vanja complained that Tony was "acting like a control freak" and it was totally unacceptable. Vanja said she was capable of dancing with a man without having sex with him.
Vanja said Tony's reaction to her dancing with another guy really scared her.
Vanja and Tony were ultimately able to admit their fault in the situation and patch things up, but Vanja was heading to the airport for a two-week trip.
Tony had no idea if things were going to be alright once Vanja returned, and he confessed that he'd be absolutely devastated if he lost Vanja.
CORTNEY REARDANZ
Cortney was shown grocery shopping with her parents, and she told them that she had talked to Colt on the phone. He apparently called her from Brazil, where he had planned to meet up with the other woman, Diana, in his life.
Doctors had told Colt that the ligaments in his knee needed to be replaced and so he needed to have another surgery.
Since a doctor in Orlando accepted his health insurance, Cortney revealed that Colt was coming back.
Cortney's parents said Colt was definitely not going to stay at their house, and Cortney agreed.
Cortney, however, told her parents that she was going to pick up Colt from the airport and get him settled in a hotel.