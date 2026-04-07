'90 Day: The Single Life': Gino and Natalie get intimate, Sophie pursues new fling, Liz drops bombshell
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/07/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Gino Palazzolo and Natalie deciding to have sex, Sophie Sierra revealing a new crush, Liz Woods dropping a bombshell on Villa that left him feeling "betrayed," and Vanja Grbic and Tony fighting during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 9 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
SOPHIE SIERRA
Four days had passed since Sophie and Liz had their big fight, and Sophie said she'd like to patch things up with Liz if possible because she liked her and valued their friendship at the end of the day.
"I was upset at Liz for talking to Pedro behind my back," Sophie explained in a confessional, "but I did take it a little far, especially after being on the receiving end of Pedro's family craziness... Hopefully we can just put this whole thing behind us."
Meanwhile, Liz thought Sophie shutting her out during a girls' trip was "definitely mean-girl energy," and she lamented about how it didn't feel good.
The women had a couple of days left during their trip, so Liz planned to speak her mind.
Sophie apologized to Liz for coming down too hard on her and projecting her emotions onto her.
Liz insisted she had no intention of being malicious or trying to harm Sophie, and so she said "sorry" as well.
Sophie acknowledged how no one's perfect and friends bicker, and so Liz quipped, "So what you're saying is we got our first fight out of the way!"
Liz admitted she still felt "like an outcast, in some way" in the group, but she was looking forward to better days -- with no drama, fingers crossed.
Sophie then told Liz about her tense encounter with Pedro's family and how awful it was.
"There was a guy that I found on my social media that lives literally in this area and we have been talking. This guy is fine!" Sophie revealed to Liz and Julia.
Sophie thought it would be "really fun" to meet up with him and have a little "fling" in a couple of days, and Liz expressed support in a giddy and enthusiastic way.
However, Sophie confirmed she was going to continue talking to Pedro on the side.
"What happens in the D.R. stays in the D.R.!" the three girls said simultaneously.
VANJA GRBIC
Vanja asked her cousin if she had come down too hard on Tony, but the cousin insisted she was nice and had just set out to see if Vanja and Tony were on the same page.
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"Last night, Tony stormed off to bed... but before he even arrived to my cousin's home, I saw a side of Tony that I didn't even know existed! And this could be a dealbreaker for us," Vanja admitted in a confessional.
Vanja told her cousin that Tony kept calling her while they were doing permanent makeup on her face and, because she didn't answer, he got so angry and hung up the phone on her.
"That's one of the rudest things! You don't do that!" Vanja complained.
"And then when he showed up to the house, he was trying to ignore what just transpired."
Vanja said Tony's blow-up was "hurtful" and "disrespectful," and it made her cousin worry that Tony was going to be too controlling.
Vanja and Tony were supposed to go paddleboarding that day, but Vanja set out to get some answers.
Meanwhile, Tony said he felt alone and awkward after Vanja's cousin had grilled him the night prior.
During the drive to the coast, Tony told Vanja that he felt attacked and it wasn't a fair conversation. Vanja assured Tony that her cousin was just looking out for her and she had good intentions.
Tony seemed annoyed that Vanja immediately defended her cousin and put her cousin first.
But shortly afterward, Vanja complained to Tony about how he had hung up the phone on her and that was a childish thing to do.
Vanja broke down into tears about how Tony was essentially ruining a special weekend in her life with the people she loved most.
"You hung up the phone on me and you're just ignoring me! This is horrible!" Vanja complained.
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Tony acknowledged he had made a mistake but he didn't want the time-management situation to be blown out of proportion.
"You haven't really talked to me nicely since yesterday," Vanja snapped.
Tony confessed he had overreacted and he liked being in control and on top of a plan, but Vanja said he couldn't treat her that way.
Vanja cried about how she had dated men in the past who started out one way and then changed their personalities over time.
"Is this who you are?" Vanja asked Tony.
"No, it's not a new me. It's not. I'm the old me, the person you have known for a long time," Tony said, adding how Vanja shouldn't judge him on one mistake or one fault.
Tony said if Vanja thought he was the type of person who just wanted to hurt her, then she should walk away. Tony apologized again for hanging up on Vanja, and he promised to have better communication in the future.
The couple hugged it out, and Tony told Vanja, "I never want to lose you."
Although Vanja had "seeds of doubt" in her mind, she decided to forgive Tony and give him another chance.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino had invited Natalie to visit him in Michigan, and he said things were going well between them.
Gino's Uncle Marco had "come in hot" about the pair having kids, so Gino cracked jokes with Natalie about how he was probably moving too fast.
"I hope she can remain open-minded to hopefully make [having a baby] a reality," Gino told the cameras.
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Gino welcomed Natalie into his home, and she said she thought it was really nice.
Gino said while he and Natalie had kissed and fooled around before, he was still waiting to have sex with her. Gino was therefore hoping that night would be THE night with his new girlfriend.
Natalie asked Gino if he was truly ready to stop talking to -- and flirting with -- other women.
"It's hard to find a good quality woman... and that trumps everything," Gino explained.
Natalie got the feeling that Gino was ready to be serious with her, and so she mentioned how their relationship hadn't gotten physical yet.
Natalie hinted she was ready to have sex, and Gino said, "That totally makes sense, baby!"
"Gino, I'm ready to go to bed," Natalie noted.
Gino giggled and seemed nervous, and he told the cameras it had been a year-and-a-half since he last had sex with a woman.
"When I was Jasmine, I was miserable. And I can't be intimate with a woman who's yelling, screaming at me, fighting with me, and disrespecting me," Gino explained in a confessional.
"But with Natalie, I feel like I can be myself. She is a very good person, and I am going to prove to her that I can be the man that she deserves. Maybe we'll do it two, three, four, five times! Who knows how many times! We might have sex until the sun comes up!"
As Natalie walked up the stairs with Gino, he mentioned how he loved her big booty.