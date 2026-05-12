'90 Day: The Single Life': Cortney gets engaged, Gino files for divorce and dates someone new, Tony asks Vanja to move in
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Cortney Reardanz getting engaged to Philip, Gino Palazzolo filing for divorce and meeting a new love interest, Tony asking Vanja Grbic to move in together, and Liz Woods breaking up with Villa during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
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The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie Sierra, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja Grbic, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 14 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
SOPHIE and PEDRO
Sophie admitted things with Pedro were "really bad" and she was "upset" that things turned out this way. Sophie was hoping to talk to Pedro before she got on a plane in the Dominican Republic to go home.
During Sophie's last day in the Dominican Republic, she decided to go to a foam pool party with Natalie and Liz. Sophie had invited Pedro to the party, and so she hoped he was going to show up.
"I really do like Pedro and I do care about him and I am upset," Sophie explained to the girls.
"If this is how it ends -- he just ignores me and that was that, and we leave it at that horrible fight that we had, that is upsetting to me."
Pedro ultimately decided against attending the pool party, and Sophie was clearly disappointed. She said that if Pedro truly cared about her, he wouldn't have acted this way.
"I feel like he's being a little bit much when we're not even together. I can understand if you don't want to talk to me again, but at least communicate that with me!" Sophie vented in a confessional.
"Honestly, even if he just said, 'F-ck off,' that would let me know I could start to move on from this. I think he's just being very spiteful and, honestly, very emotionally immature."
Pedro didn't even text Sophie back, and when she called him from the pool party, he refused to answer.
Sophie said she still wanted to build things with Pedro because she'd like to be in a relationship again at some point. Sophie said if Pedro was just willing to wait, she'd eventually be ready.
Pedro vented to the cameras about how he hated Sophie and her messages annoyed him.
"You don't care! So leave me alone. She used me like a paper towel. She wiped her ass and then threw me away. She broke my heart -- completely. She shattered my heart in pieces," Pedro complained to the cameras.
Pedro concluded that Sophie could enjoy other guys because he had more dignity than to return to her. Pedro -- who wanted to feel appreciated by a woman -- said he wasn't about to waste more of his time on somebody who "deserve sh-t."
Pedro went on to say, "She will f-cking regret it because she [won't] find somebody like me [ever] again. Good luck because nobody is going to take care of you like I f-cking [would]."
Meanwhile, Sophie said Pedro had made assumptions about their relationship and didn't listen to her. She said if she could do things all over again, she probably would've skipped this trip to the D.R. entirely.
Sophie said she planned to take some time for herself once she returned home -- but then begin dating again.
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LIZ WOODS
Liz admitted to her girlfriends, Sophie and Natalie, that she had feelings for two different men -- Villa in the Dominican Republic and a man back home -- and that she was going to have to decide between them.
Liz couldn't believe that she was in a love triangle, and she acknowledged how she had put herself in "a very tricky" situation.
Liz therefore invited Villa to her hotel room and shared how she needed to be true to herself.
"Trying to pursue something long-term is not in the cards for me," Liz told Villa.
Villa asked Liz how she had arrived at that decision, and she explained how her sickness played a role and it would be difficult to date someone long distance.
"I don't want you to think that I led you on, and I'm really sorry if I hurt you in any way," Liz told Villa.
"It sucks," Villa replied.
Villa explained how he kind of saw this coming but he'd like to remain friends with Liz going forward.
Liz confirmed that while she had real feelings for Villa -- who also had a child and lived on the opposite side of the country -- she needed a man who could be right by her side through her health battle.
Liz shared with the cameras how she didn't have it in her to fight for another relationship so hard.
Villa clearly wanted to work things out with Liz and be together, but they hugged each other and parted ways on good terms.
Liz just hoped that she wasn't making a huge mistake and had just lost her chance at "forever" with a great man.
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"I'll absolutely hate myself if I made the wrong decision," Liz concluded in tears.
CORTNEY REARDANZ
Cortney and her boyfriend Philip decided that they needed to kick Colt out of Philip's house because Colt's presence was starting to hurt their relationship.
"He's caused a lot of jealousy and trust issues, so if I want my relationship to survive, I think Colt needs to get out of the picture," Cortney explained in a confessional.
Cortney therefore decided to feel Colt "his last meal" before delivering the bad news.
Colt's leg had clearly healed, and he said he was able to walk again. Philip therefore told Colt it was time for him to "move on" so that he could move forward with Cortney.
Philip only gave Colt a couple of days to move out, and Colt told the cameras he wasn't surprised about their decision.
"I need to give this relationship a real chance, and so once you move out, I think I need to cut off communication with you, because I don't want to be disrespectful to [Philip]," Cortney told Colt.
Colt admitted that was hard to hear because Cortney had been his "ride or die" up to that point.
Cortney explained to the cameras how she "had to be done" with Colt because he was "like a leach."
"He would take advantage of me as long as I'm willing," Cortney noted.
Since Colt was losing a place to live as well as his best friend, he acknowledged that he was sad.
"I feel like not having [Cortney] in [my life] is like losing my entire life," Colt lamented. "But Cortney has found love -- in whatever weird way that she did -- and I hope that she's happy and has a great life."
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Colt said the next logical step for him would be to return to Brazil and try to make things work with Diana. Colt planned to be honest and truthful with Diana, pointing out how he needed "to do better" in relationships.
After Colt moved out, Cortney and Philip were shown going out to dinner for their three-month anniversary.
Cortney shared how sex was "great" with Philip and they did it every single day -- with no issues, compared to "limp d-ck," referring to Colt.
Although Philip was 66, Cortney said Philip was active and energetic, with all of his parts in working order.
Cortney told Philip at the dinner that he was exactly who she had been looking for all along.
Philip then shared with Cortney how he loved her and wanted to be with her forever.
"I want to take out relationship to the next level," he noted, before getting down on one knee. "Will you marry me?"
Cortney accepted Philip's marriage proposal, and she gushed about the sparkly ring he put on her finger.
"How quickly are we going to get married?" Cortney asked Philip.
"Tomorrow?" Philip quipped.
Cortney said she didn't want to wait too long to get married, and so Philip assured her that they'd "make it happen" before the end of the year.
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Cortney cried tears of joy, saying she had waited so long to meet a good man. She said the universe finally rewarded her some "good karma" after a very difficult year.
"I'm engaged!" Cortney shouted at the restaurant.
VANJA GRBIC
Tony's parents invited Vanja to go to church with them, but she admitted that she wanted to "stay away" from that because it wouldn't be something that she'd enjoy.
Vanja was prepared for Tony's parents to bring up religion, but she revealed that her stance on religion was never going to change.
Tony sat on the couch quietly as Vanja explained how she's not a religious person and she couldn't be convinced to participate in their faith-filled activities.
While Tony's parents were clearly disappointed, they appreciated how Vanja had been raised and seemed to be an extremely hardworking woman.
"She has gone through a lot, but I don't know if she's the right person for my son," Tony's mother told the cameras.
Vanja's meeting with Tony's parents apparently went well, but Tony thought Vanja's apparent love for him would still go a long way. Tony thought his parents approved of Vanja and were very happy to see them together.
Tony then presented Vanja with something that would represent her being welcomed into his family.
"What's happening?! Oh my god," Vanja asked, feeling elated and excited.
Vanja then opened a small heart box, which contained the key to Tony's house.
"I really think the next step for us is to have you move in," Tony told Vanja.
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Vanja confessed that she thought an engagement ring was going to be in the box and so she was pretty disappointed.
"Wah, wah, wah, it's a key. I mean, it's fine. I'm not, like, ungrateful, but it's not a ring," Vanja complained in a confessional.
Tony told Vanja that his gesture was a promise that he wanted her in his life.
While Vanja kissed Tony and expressed her love for him, she noted to the cameras, "Pretty soon, he better be giving me another box -- when he's down on one knee."
Later on, Tony took Vanja to see a beautiful house on the beach. He apparently decided that he wanted to buy a new home together rather than just having Vanja move into his pre-existing place.
Vanja loved the idea of starting fresh with Tony, and she appeared to fall in love with the house.
However, Vanja's hopes and dreams came crashing down with Tony revealed that he wasn't ready to get engaged in the near future.
"It would be nice to live with you, but to me, this is such a weird order of events -- buying a house together without being engaged. I don't think I can do that. I am totally not down with that," Vanja told Tony.
"I don't want you to think I'm not planning on that or thinking about that, because I am. But we just started dating six months ago," Tony replied.
Vanja reminded Tony that they had been friends for two years, but Tony reiterated how he didn't feel comfortable proposing marriage just yet.
Tony told the cameras that he was looking at Vanja as "The One" but he definitely needed more time.
"This [plan] definitely backfired," Tony lamented in a confessional.
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Vanja apparently thought a marriage proposal was "right around the corner," and so she said her "mind was blown" to hear this from Tony. Vanja explained how she wanted a husband, and not a long-term roommate.
Tony admitted that he felt pressure to get engaged, but Vanja said that, as a 43-year-old woman, she couldn't wait forever and would probably have to move on from this relationship.
KIM MENZIES
Kim got to meet Wayne's daughters, Ayesha and Atalia, who also got to meet Kim's son Jamal.
Kim and Jamal learned how to play the game Skittles at a bar, and everyone seemed to get along nicely.
As the group got to know one another, one of Wayne's daughters announced, "Sometimes, you will really like somebody and then change yourself to be how they want you to be... and then he becomes unhappy in the relationship."
The other sister then added of her father, "I think you go into every relationship expecting people to have no baggage... when that's not realistic at all."
Kim's heart sunk in that moment because she had yet to tell Wayne about her two children whom she had put up for adoption when they were babies. Kim pointed out how every person at her age is going to have baggage of some kind.
"Now I'm starting to see why Wayne is single... Now I'm starting to get doubtful, like, 'Is he going to accept me for everything that I am?'" Kim lamented in a confessional.
Following the drinks and fun, Kim returned to Wayne's house, where he made her a nice dinner.
Kim asked Wayne if he was her boyfriend now, but he admitted that he didn't want to put pressure on their relationship.
Kim at least considered her romance to be exclusive, and so she decided to open up about how she had two children whom she put up for adoption. She broke down into tears and begged Wayne not to judge her.
Kim explained how all three of her children were with the same man but he just wasn't there for them. Kim said she was by herself all the time, and then Wayne interrupted her and explained how he'd never view her biological kids as baggage.
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"I know it's a big deal to you... but to me, it's not much of a big deal," Wayne told Kim, adding how he probably wouldn't have been able to raise his girls all on his own either.
Kim's revelation apparently didn't change Wayne's feelings about her, and it just made Kim trust and like Wayne even more.
Kim decided against spending the night with Wayne in his home and having sex, but she teased of the future, "Next time I come, watch out, Mr. Wayne!"
Once Kim said goodbye to Wayne, she planned to take their relationship slowly. However, she had high hopes about this international love and looked forward to getting her teeth fixed.
"Life is pretty f-cking good!" she gushed.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino, 56, was shown meeting with a divorce attorney to officially file for divorce from his estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda, who had welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Matt.
Gino said he wasn't going to give up on love because the right girl was out there for him.
When Gino revealed that Jasmine had a baby with another guy during their marriage, the lawyer realized this divorce was going to be very complicated and possibly drawn out.
In addition to the immigration issues, another complex layer was the fact that Gino resided in Michigan and Jasmine was living in Florida at the time.
"You're going to be responsible for child support unless we take care of it," the lawyer told Gino, adding how the situation was going to get worse if he allowed more time to pass.
"There may be hearings and it could proceed all the way to a trial."
Gino concluded, "I need to file right now!... I think she is going to try to hurt me as much as she can and destroy me, but I'm ready. I'll give her a fight."
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Gino said that marrying Jasmine was the biggest mistake of his life but he planned to get out of the mess.
"Today, I am filing for divorce -- finally!" Gino exclaimed.
Later on, Gino went on a first official date with a 30-year-old woman named Lexi, whom he had been talking to every day. The pair had already met as friends, and Gino said he was ready to take their romance to the next level.
Gino and Lexi met up at a farm, where they enjoyed a wine flight and corn maze. The waitress had to check Lexi's ID, however, which led into an awkward conversation.
"[The age gap] is a lot, but when I'm with Lexi, I do not feel like we have a 26-year age difference. Honestly, I feel like age doesn't even matter!" Gino explained.
Lexi told Gino that she didn't have a problem with their age gap but he was older than her father. Lexi was therefore a bit concerned her family might not approve of Gino dating her.
Lexi had a four-year-old daughter at the time, and so she said it was crucial for her future partner to care about her daughter and want to be involved in her life.
"I would like to meet her. That would be fun," Gino told Lexi.
While it was the pair's first date, Gino started thinking about having a baby with her, naturally, and having the child that he always wanted to have.
At the end of the date, Lexi gave Gino a little peck on the lips, and she agreed to going on more dates with him.