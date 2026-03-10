'90 Day: The Single Life': Cortney discovers Colt cheated and kicks him out, Sophie calls Liz "a horrible person"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/10/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Cortney Reardanz finding evidence Colt Johnson cheated on her and kicking him out of her house, Sophie Sierra calling Liz Woods "a horrible person," and Liz opening up to Villa about her cancer during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz, a 33-year-old from Washington.
The show also stars Pedro Jimeno, a 34-year-old from Georgia; Sophie, a 26-year-old from Texas; and Vanja, a 42-year-old from Florida.
TLC previously teased that Season 5 will deliver raw emotion, unexpected twists, and the messy reality of finding love after heartbreak.
Below is what happened on Episode 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life's fifth season.
KIM MENZIES
Jamal and his pal Josh Weinstein were shown shopping with Kim. They apparently needed her help to pick out a dress for Jamal to wear in their next music video with Rob Warne.
Kim felt happy and included, and she hoped this was a step in the right direction since her relationship with her son had been tense and strained up to that point.
While Jamal tried on dresses and got some laughs, Josh assisted Kim in picking out a "tight" and "sexy" outfit for her upcoming date with Joe.
Kim boasted about how she had lost 50 pounds, and Josh kept complimenting her and flirting with her.
Kim admittedly had a crush on Josh, and Josh couldn't help but tease her and goof around. Jamal therefore scolded his friend to knock it off, and Kim laughed about how her chemistry with Josh clearly drove Jamal crazy.
"I love him. I get goosebumps just talking about him. It's terrible," Kim gushed of Josh.
Josh bought Kim a long-sleeve shirt and skirt, and she hoped she'd find a guy who would love her for her and now expect anything from her.
Sophie claimed that she was "done" with Liz while Liz cried in a car on her way back to the hotel.
Sophie went as far as to call Liz "the most horrible person" she's "ever met" in her entire life.
The next day, Sophie admitted her night with Liz got out of hand while she was playing tennis with Julia in the Dominican Republic.
Sophie acknowledged it wasn't all Liz's fault but she felt triggered when people dismissed her and didn't take accountability for things after her failed marriage to Rob.
Sophie told Julia that she liked Pedro and wanted to get to know him better, and so Julia texted Pedro on her friend's behalf -- and he responded.
Sophie was excited that Pedro had agreed to meet with her.
Julia then gave Sophie a water bottle with "instructions" inside that turned out to be her ultrasound images. Sophie immediately started crying because she was so thrilled for her friend.
"It took a lot of doctor help... I started fertility treatments," Julia shared, adding how she and husband Brandon Gibbs almost gave up on trying to get pregnant.
"I feel so lucky and grateful," she added.
CORTNEY and COLT
While out with her friends, Cortney was told that Colt was probably cheating on her.
Cortney therefore went into "detective mode" and looked through Colt's phone that night while he was sleeping in her parents' guest room. Cortney knew the code because she had watched Colt use his phone so many times.
"I'm seeing he's messaging all of these other women on social media, and then he's, like, messaging this other girl, 'I love you. I want you,' and they're planning to meet each other," Cortney claimed.
She continued to vent of Colt, "You're homeless, you're jobless, you have erectile dysfunction and you have a broken leg. I'm your caregiver and I'm your best friend. I'm loving you, but you're telling another girl you love her?!"
Cortney couldn't believe that Colt was planning to be with another woman, and she called him "a piece of sh-t."
Colt then shared that Cortney had gathered all of his belongings and kicked him out of her parents' house to the side of the road.
"Colt has been cheating on me the whole entire time. Colt is exactly who everyone said he was," Cortney complained in a confessional.
"You're sexting another woman in my house?! How disrespectful! He was sending videos of him jerking off in my f-cking house. Are you kidding me?! And he sent me the same video."
Colt confirmed he was texting another girl, a Brazilian woman named Dianna, and had been for about a year. Colt admitted he was sexting Dianna and then "one thing led to another."
Cortney questioned if her relationship with Colt was ever real or if he'd been using her for a place to sleep for free.
"I feel like a piece of sh-t lying to Cortney about everything, and it did eat me up inside," Colt confessed.
Colt asked Cortney to come see him at a motel so he could apologize and explain himself to her.
"I feel like I am just a burden to Cortney. I don't feel secure. I don't feel like a man," Colt explained to the cameras.
"I feel like she just feels sorry for me. And with Dianna, she allows me to feel loved. She made me feel like a man. Maybe that's not reality, but for me, it's better than reality."
Colt said his reality was being with somebody who felt sorry for him and didn't really love him.
While Cortney was getting ready to see Colt, she broke down into tears. She thought about the good times she and Colt had in Mexico, and she wondered why she couldn't be enough for him.
Cortney's parents were also clearly disappointed that Colt hurt their daughter and treated her poorly.
Cortney decided to meet up with Colt for an explanation as to why he cheated on her with a "boring" woman.
Colt explained to Cortney how he felt like they were married after Mexico and it was just "a lot." Colt acknowledged what he had done was wrong and terrible -- and that he'd be "heartbroken" if Cortney cheated on him.
"You only care about yourself and your d-ck," Cortney said, before calling Colt out for his "insane" level of disrespect.
Cortney cried about how her relationship with Colt felt like a lie, and their conversation ended on a cliffhanger.
LIZ WOODS
Liz was frustrated that her friendship with Sophie had fallen apart, and she was shown meeting up with her "calming" love interest, Villa.
Liz said she felt "safe" with Villa and was really starting to trust him.
Liz then revealed to Villa that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer about a year prior when she miscarried a baby.
Liz explained to Villa how she had been through a lot and was still on her healing journey.
"I'm definitely scared that my sickness could push someone away -- like do I date and put myself out there?... Is someone not going to be ready to take on everything that I come with?" Liz asked Villa.
Villa thanked Liz for opening up to him, and he didn't run away.
Villa told the cameras that he was open-minded and felt a strong connection with Liz. He felt confident that they could move past her health issues and continue to date.
Villa joked about how he was "a sucker" for vulnerability, and Liz told him that she felt great when they were together.