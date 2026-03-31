'90 Day: The Single Life': Colt's mom Debbie asks Cortney to take Colt back, Sophie asks for space, Vanja betrays Tony
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/31/2026
90 Day: The Single Life featured Colt Johnson's mother Debbie trying to fix his broken relationship with Cortney Reardanz, Sophie Sierra asking Pedro Jimeno for space again, and Tony feeling "betrayed" by Vanja Grbic during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fifth-season cast of 90 Day: The Single Life includes Colt Johnson, a 39-year-old from Florida; Cortney Reardanz, a 34-year-old from Florida; Gino Palazzolo, a 56-year-old from Michigan; Kim Menzies, a 55-year-old from California; and Liz Woods, a 33-year-old from Washington.
Debbie told Colt that she'd be willing to talk to Cortney, woman to woman, and try to convince her to give him another chance. Debbie said she went through something similar a long time ago.
"If I make her realize that how Colt feels -- and he really does care about her -- I think I can break through that barrier and convince her to try again," Debbie told the cameras.
Cortney had gotten to know Debbie over the past few months via FaceTime, and so when Debbie arrived at her house in Florida, the women seemed comfortable around each other.
Cortney's father said he had lost all respect for Colt, and Cortney's mother -- who apparently never cursed -- said Colt could "sh-t in his own nest" for all she cared.
Cortney explained to Debbie and her boyfriend how she could never trust Colt again, but Debbie pointed out how Colt really loved her and swore he'd never do this again.
"He's going to keep doing it," Cortney argued.
Debbie suggested that Cortney and Colt could spend some time alone together for a few days to work it all out, but Cortney called Colt "lost and confused."
"I'm not going to be an option in his love triangle. He had me and he lost me," Cortney announced.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cortney told the cameras that Debbie was "an enabler" who would always have her son's back, even when he was clearly wrong.
"I don't even know if Debbie believes the words that are coming out of her mouth, like, 'Oh, he learned his lesson,' after the 100th time he's done this to a woman?!" Cortney vented in a confessional.
Cortney stated she was "done" with Colt, and her parents said they were very proud of her. Cortney's parents also felt "betrayed" and said Colt had taken advantage of their hospitality.
Debbie apologized for the way things had turned out, and then Cortney's family showed her out.
"There is no world in which I get back with Colt. I've pretty much been a full-time nurse for this lying, cheating, piece of sh-t. I need Debbie to take over now so I can just move on!" Cortney concluded.
SOPHIE and PEDRO
Sophie was still upset because she had a crazy first meeting with Pedro's mother Lidia and sister Nicole.
Using a plantain joke, Lidia had announced how Sophie would have no question about her feelings for Pedro after having sex with a Dominican man. And Nicole had accused Sophie of making Pedro suffer.
Sophie thought it was "weird" how involved Pedro's relatives were in his love life, and tension escalated once Nicole suggested that Sophie's mother didn't really love her because she wasn't as involved in Sophie's affairs.
Nicole didn't think she had done anything wrong by asking Sophie to explain her intentions with Pedro. Nicole decided that evening, on her birthday, that Sophie was "not the woman" for her brother.
Sophie ended up swearing about the women in Pedro's life, which rubbed Pedro the wrong way.
"It was misunderstood that I said, 'Your f-cking mom.' I didn't say, 'F-ck your mom,'" Sophie explained in a confessional of her apparent language barrier with Pedro.
"I've been nothing but respectful to your mom, who has been disrespecting me the whole entire night."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sophie insisted to Pedro that she had never insulted her mother.
"I had a flashback to all of the horrible things [my ex-wife Chantel Everett] said about my family, and I don't want to go through that again. I thought that Sophie was different, but I was wrong [about] that," Pedro told the cameras.
Sophie kept insisting that she was nothing but respectful to Lidia, but Pedro angrily sent her and Julia packing.
"This is why he's going to be single forever," Sophie lamented to Julia in the van.
Sophie thought it was "a turnoff" that Pedro wasn't standing up for her, and she firmly stated that she did not act like Chantel around his family.
Sophie said she was going to allow Pedro to sleep in her bed after Nicole's birthday party but the family drama ruined everything.
"It's weird but they c-ck blocked him," Sophie told the cameras of Nicole and Lidia.
Sophie told Pedro that if the women in his family continued to act like that, he'd never end up in a happy and successful relationship with someone.
Pedro acknowledged his family could be a lot but he didn't want to lose her, and Sophie apologized for making him believe she had disrespected his family.
"And I should've been more chill with Nicole," Sophie confessed.
Pedro asked Sophie if they could just move on from the "disaster" that unfolded the previous night, but Sophie said it was "a lot" and she needed "to step back a little bit."
Sophie said she was still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Rob Warne and so she wasn't "ready to deal with someone else's crazy."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sophie told the cameras that while she wasn't ready to call it quits with Pedro just yet, she needed to figure out what was best for her at this point.
"Dealing with your family, is that something that I actually want? So I just need a little bit of time," Sophie told Pedro.
Pedro said Sophie was the first woman he got excited about after his divorce from Chantel, and so he seemed willing to give Sophie the time and space she needed.
VANJA GRBIC
Vanja just arrived in Maine to visit her cousin Sanela and her husband, and Tony was going to meet them later on to celebrate her birthday in July.
"This is our first trip as a couple, and it's a big deal!" Vanja told the cameras.
Vanja admitted Sanela could be very critical of the men she dated, but she hoped Sanela would see that Tony was the right person for her.
Before Tony arrived, Vanja told Sanela that she wanted to sleep in a separate bedroom from Tony due to her stance on celibacy. She had yet to talk to him about this or warn him about the sleeping arrangement.
Vanja then revealed to Sanela that Tony had taken her out for dinner one night, only to go to another bar and a club by himself afterward.
"I was livid!" Vanja recalled. "And he was trying to defend it like it was completely normal."
Sanela said that wasn't appropriate and Tony seemed to be looking for something else. And Vanja -- who said she was tired of dating "playboys" -- agreed Tony's behavior didn't make sense unless he was trying to pick up another woman at the bar.
"When it comes to people I love, I don't hold back. I think Vanja's standards used to be pretty high, but recently, just looking at her past couple of relationships, I think she can do much better. I'm not sure Tony is her person," Sanela explained in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sanela told Vanja that she was going to ask Tony some questions once he arrived and "kick his ass."
That night, when Tony arrived, everyone sat outside by a fire, and then Sanela started firing questions at him.
After asking Tony about his failed marriage and lack of communication in that relationship, she brought up Tony's decision to go to a bar alone after having a dinner date with Vanja.
Vanja was hoping Sanela could get to the bottom of things, and Sanela certainly tried to.
Sanela asked Tony if he wanted a long-term relationship with Vanja or was just looking to have fun.
Tony said it wasn't a big deal that he went to a bar alone, but Sanela pointed out how another girl could've approached him.
"You're worried I'm a player. Is that what you're getting at?" Tony asked.
"Yeah, you had a girlfriend living with you and then you were hanging out with Vanja. If I were that girlfriend, I would be pissed," Sanela said.
Tony claimed he and Vanja were just friends at the time, but Sanela wasn't buying it. Sanela also thought Tony was overly defensive.
Tony couldn't believe Sanela had given him "the third degree" after only spending an hour together.
"Honestly, I feel betrayed by Vanja because I feel like she's told her a lot about my past. And now Sanela is using it against me," Tony lamented in a confessional.
Once Vanja returned to the fire with dessert, Tony excused himself from the gathering, saying he was exhausted and had a really long day.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I just need to get out of here," Tony vented.
Vanja decided to go inside with Tony, who admitted he felt "assaulted" by Sanela's line of questioning.
Vanja then revealed that she was going to sleep upstairs in a different room. She had planned to talk to Tony about her celibacy, but since he was angry and shutting down, she decided it wasn't the best time to have that conversation.
Vanja was upset her trip had gotten off to such a bad start, and she worried this tension between Tony and Sanela wasn't going to subside any time soon.
"And that's not the half of it. Something happened with Tony today that I'm not even ready to share with Sanela yet," Vanja teased.
KIM MENZIES
Kim and her son Jamal were shown picking up Larry for a fun day in San Diego. Kim had put Larry up for adoption when he was young, and she also had a daughter whom she put up for adoption.
Kim gushed about how the energy between Larry and Jamal was "endearing" and fun. They already had brotherly love between them, and Larry even expressed to his little brother, "I love you."
"Aww, I love you, too," Jamal replied.
Kim explained to Jamal and Larry how she wanted to find her daughter. Since Kim had agreed to a closed adoption in the past, however, she didn't even know her daughter's name or location.
"But there is a possibility she may not want to see me," Kim noted. "She might be angry, and I'm preparing my mental [state] for that."
Kim hoped to fly her daughter out to San Diego so they could all get to know one another. She said that would be "a dream come true" for her.
"As for the worst case scenario, it's not the fact that she won't talk to me. It's either that she's not living or she needed me for something and I wasn't there for her," Kim shared in a confessional.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I wouldn't be able to live with myself. And if I can't make peace with my past, I don't know if I'll ever find love and happiness, which is something I've been looking for my entire life."