90 Day: The Single Life's Season 2 cast has been announced in full by discovery+, with the last two additions being Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona.

ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier this week, discovery+ slowly rolled out the names of cast members who will be starring on the second season of 90 Day: The Single Life when it premieres with a special two-hour episode on Friday, November 12: Stephanie Matto, Syngin Colchester, Debbie Johnson, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Ed "Big Ed" Brown.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

And now, the cast has been unveiled in its entirety with discovery+ announcing how Jesse, 28, and Jeniffer, 27, will share the story of how they came to date and be in love on the series.

The two 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums sparked a connection this year and have openly posted it on social media.

Five years after meeting his American ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva, Jesse from the Netherlands decided to live life to the fullest and moved to Russia.

"Now based in Russia, Jesse has his dream career working in the luxury travel industry, but he still hasn't found the meaningful connection he has long searched for. Enter one Colombian model who shares more in common with Jesse than he could have ever imagined," teased discovery+ in press release materials.

"After getting to know each other online and from a distance, Jesse is ready to travel across the world to see if they have enough in-person chemistry to make sparks fly."

Jesse and Jeniffer, a Colombian beauty who previously dated Tim Malcolm on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, were first spotted together in June, according to In Touch Weekly.

Following her split from Tim, Jeniffer apparently set out to find a "real man" who could satisfy all of her needs, sexually and emotionally, and she stumbled across a "potential candidate" online in Jesse.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"Jesse and Jeniffer seem like a match made in heaven, but a secret Jeniffer has been keeping threatens to ruin the relationship before it truly begins," shared discovery+.

"While her connection with Jesse is growing to the point where he has decided to meet her in Colombia, Jeniffer already has a man that she has been seeing locally and needs to decide what her heart wants, before it's too late."

It appears Jeniffer chose Jesse over the local man because they just recently celebrated three months together on social media.

President of TLC Streaming Howard Lee said in a statement that Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life promises "ups and downs" as well as a "few curveballs."

Watch the video below to see the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 trailer and decide for yourself!

TLC personality Shaun Robinson first announced the news of 90 Day: The Single Life's November return during the Sunday, October 3 episode of 90 Day: Bares All on discovery+.

Jesse starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Darcey, and the couple was shown having a tumultuous relationship in which they seemed to argue more than they got along.

Darcey accused Jesse of being critical and judgmental of her, but Jesse insisted Darcey had lied to her and was not the innocent one in their relationship.

Once Jesse and Darcey's toxic on-and-off again romance ended, Jesse claimed Darcey kept stalking him.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
During the Tell-All special for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse alleged he almost had to take legal action against Darcey because she wouldn't stop contacting him.

Jesse insisted he'd never get back together with Darcey and just wanted her to move on from him.

As for Jeniffer, she and Tim starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Tim from North Carolina was shown traveling to South America to meet Jeniffer in-person after getting to know each other online, and he believed she was the woman of his dreams.

But the pair's online chemistry didn't immediately translate to physical chemistry when they met in person in Columbia. Despite Jeniffer's repeated anticipations, the couple never sleep together during Timothy's visit.

Instead, his time in Columbia ended with him giving Jeniffer a promise ring.

However, Jeniffer later learned the ring had originally been the engagement ring Timothy had given Veronica, his ex-fiancee whom he had split up with four years prior.

During the season's Tell-All reunion show, Timothy revealed, "I still love Jeniffer; I think she still loves me and I really want her to come and see what America is like and what my real life is. I want her to come to my house and see the real me."

Tim regularly made passing references to his relationship with Jeniffer during his subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

However, during 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined's June 1, 2020 broadcast, Tim revealed he and Jeniffer had split and were no longer together.

In addition to Ed, Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life also starred Debbie's son Colt Johnson, Danielle Mullins, Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores, and Molly Hopkins.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS NEWS