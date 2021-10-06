And now, the cast has been unveiled in its entirety with discovery+ announcing how Jesse, 28, and Jeniffer, 27, will share the story of how they came to date and be in love on the series.
The two 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums sparked a connection this year and have openly posted it on social media.
Five years after meeting his American ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva, Jesse from the Netherlands decided to live life to the fullest and moved to Russia.
"Now based in Russia, Jesse has his dream career working in the luxury travel industry, but he still hasn't found the meaningful connection he has long searched for. Enter one Colombian model who shares more in common with Jesse than he could have ever imagined," teased discovery+ in press release materials.
"After getting to know each other online and from a distance, Jesse is ready to travel across the world to see if they have enough in-person chemistry to make sparks fly."
Jesse and Jeniffer, a Colombian beauty who previously dated Tim Malcolm on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, were first spotted together in June, according to In Touch Weekly.
Following her split from Tim, Jeniffer apparently set out to find a "real man" who could satisfy all of her needs, sexually and emotionally, and she stumbled across a "potential candidate" online in Jesse.
"Jesse and Jeniffer seem like a match made in heaven, but a secret Jeniffer has been keeping threatens to ruin the relationship before it truly begins," shared discovery+.
"While her connection with Jesse is growing to the point where he has decided to meet her in Colombia, Jeniffer already has a man that she has been seeing locally and needs to decide what her heart wants, before it's too late."
During the Tell-All special for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse alleged he almost had to take legal action against Darcey because she wouldn't stop contacting him.
Jesse insisted he'd never get back together with Darcey and just wanted her to move on from him.
As for Jeniffer, she and Tim starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Tim from North Carolina was shown traveling to South America to meet Jeniffer in-person after getting to know each other online, and he believed she was the woman of his dreams.
But the pair's online chemistry didn't immediately translate to physical chemistry when they met in person in Columbia. Despite Jeniffer's repeated anticipations, the couple never sleep together during Timothy's visit.
Instead, his time in Columbia ended with him giving Jeniffer a promise ring.
However, Jeniffer later learned the ring had originally been the engagement ring Timothy had given Veronica, his ex-fiancee whom he had split up with four years prior.
During the season's Tell-All reunion show, Timothy revealed, "I still love Jeniffer; I think she still loves me and I really want her to come and see what America is like and what my real life is. I want her to come to my house and see the real me."
Tim regularly made passing references to his relationship with Jeniffer during his subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.
However, during 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined's June 1, 2020 broadcast, Tim revealed he and Jeniffer had split and were no longer together.